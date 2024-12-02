Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-92.98
-42.45
-70.25
Op profit growth
-97.63
-78.89
43.99
382
EBIT growth
-51.41
-66.51
34.55
164.03
Net profit growth
-70.93
-67.06
45.91
-5.75
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
-3,573.79
-1,187.27
-474.48
EBIT margin
0
-6,737.1
-1,411.01
-603.44
Net profit margin
0
-7,565.77
-1,610.93
-635.32
RoCE
-7.79
-14.46
-31.61
-17.48
RoNW
1.4
5.48
31.28
-182.2
RoA
-1.3
-4.06
-9.02
-4.6
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-11.43
-39.31
-119.37
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-28.01
-55.96
-135.95
-98.41
Book value per share
-209.69
-197.46
-161.07
-29.67
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.07
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.03
0
0
-0.03
P/B
0
0
0
-0.1
EV/EBIDTA
-920.68
-21.15
-4.42
-6.62
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-32.82
3.8
2.33
5.18
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
44,804.15
9,271.8
9,489.63
Inventory days
0
719.91
103.57
101.84
Creditor days
-1,395.32
-32.91
-172.42
-435.52
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
50,619.05
12.22
8.65
1,118.26
Net debt / equity
-1.84
-1.96
-2.4
-13.53
Net debt / op. profit
-879.99
-20.88
-4.41
-6.57
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-46.52
-86.46
-90.53
Employee costs
0
-89.53
-7.3
-5.29
Other costs
0
-3,537.72
-1,193.49
-478.65
