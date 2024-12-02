iifl-logo-icon 1
Neueon Towers Ltd Key Ratios

5.22
(4.82%)
Dec 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Neueon Towers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-92.98

-42.45

-70.25

Op profit growth

-97.63

-78.89

43.99

382

EBIT growth

-51.41

-66.51

34.55

164.03

Net profit growth

-70.93

-67.06

45.91

-5.75

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

-3,573.79

-1,187.27

-474.48

EBIT margin

0

-6,737.1

-1,411.01

-603.44

Net profit margin

0

-7,565.77

-1,610.93

-635.32

RoCE

-7.79

-14.46

-31.61

-17.48

RoNW

1.4

5.48

31.28

-182.2

RoA

-1.3

-4.06

-9.02

-4.6

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-11.43

-39.31

-119.37

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-28.01

-55.96

-135.95

-98.41

Book value per share

-209.69

-197.46

-161.07

-29.67

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.07

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.03

0

0

-0.03

P/B

0

0

0

-0.1

EV/EBIDTA

-920.68

-21.15

-4.42

-6.62

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-32.82

3.8

2.33

5.18

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

44,804.15

9,271.8

9,489.63

Inventory days

0

719.91

103.57

101.84

Creditor days

-1,395.32

-32.91

-172.42

-435.52

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

50,619.05

12.22

8.65

1,118.26

Net debt / equity

-1.84

-1.96

-2.4

-13.53

Net debt / op. profit

-879.99

-20.88

-4.41

-6.57

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

-46.52

-86.46

-90.53

Employee costs

0

-89.53

-7.3

-5.29

Other costs

0

-3,537.72

-1,193.49

-478.65

