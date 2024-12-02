Neueon Towers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
56.54
56.54
56.54
56.54
Preference Capital
1.27
1.27
1.27
1.27
Reserves
-1,533.66
-1,439.96
-1,251.94
-1,187.33
Net Worth
-1,475.85
-1,382.15
-1,194.13
-1,129.52
Minority Interest
Debt
2,194.88
2,194.88
2,194.88
2,194.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
159.26
159.26
159.26
190.85
Total Liabilities
878.29
971.99
1,160.01
1,256.21
Fixed Assets
908.32
1,002.34
1,189.91
1,283.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
139.93
139.93
139.93
139.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.13
Networking Capital
-172.09
-172.28
-176.72
-169.14
Inventories
4.97
4.97
4.97
4.97
Inventory Days
0
617.42
Sundry Debtors
163.05
162.92
163.16
164.45
Debtor Days
0
20,429.61
Other Current Assets
12.03
12.14
11.72
10.07
Sundry Creditors
-9.61
-9.72
-9.52
-9.49
Creditor Days
0
1,178.94
Other Current Liabilities
-342.53
-342.59
-347.05
-339.14
Cash
2.02
1.9
6.78
1.6
Total Assets
878.28
971.99
1,160
1,256.21
