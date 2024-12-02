Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,635.15
|87.36
|2,32,820.9
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,928.45
|86.8
|1,46,512.39
|440.45
|0.42
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
741
|122
|1,11,141.94
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
65.33
|388.94
|84,241.55
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,862.2
|91.67
|82,012.17
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
