Neueon Towers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
0
0
0
2.68
34.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
2.68
34.67
Other Operating Income
0.03
0.05
0.05
1.21
0
Other Income
1.08
1.08
0.01
0
0.02
Total Income
1.11
1.13
0.06
3.88
34.68
Total Expenditure
0.83
0.7
2.02
106.67
401.24
PBIDT
0.28
0.43
-1.96
-102.79
-366.56
Interest
0
0
0
12.14
0.04
PBDT
0.28
0.43
-1.96
-114.93
-366.6
Depreciation
70.65
70.66
70.67
70.79
70.67
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
1.74
6.09
11.24
Reported Profit After Tax
-70.36
-70.24
-74.37
-191.81
-448.51
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-70.36
-70.24
-74.37
-191.81
-448.51
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-70.36
-70.24
-74.37
-191.81
-448.51
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-12.44
-12.42
-13.15
-33.92
-79.32
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
56.54
56.54
56.54
56.54
56.54
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
-3,835.44
-1,057.28
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
-4,288.43
-1,057.39
PATM(%)
0
0
0
-7,157.08
-1,293.65
