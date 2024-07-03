iifl-logo-icon 1
Neueon Towers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

5.22
(4.82%)
Dec 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

0

0

0

2.68

34.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

2.68

34.67

Other Operating Income

0.03

0.05

0.05

1.21

0

Other Income

1.08

1.08

0.01

0

0.02

Total Income

1.11

1.13

0.06

3.88

34.68

Total Expenditure

0.83

0.7

2.02

106.67

401.24

PBIDT

0.28

0.43

-1.96

-102.79

-366.56

Interest

0

0

0

12.14

0.04

PBDT

0.28

0.43

-1.96

-114.93

-366.6

Depreciation

70.65

70.66

70.67

70.79

70.67

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

1.74

6.09

11.24

Reported Profit After Tax

-70.36

-70.24

-74.37

-191.81

-448.51

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-70.36

-70.24

-74.37

-191.81

-448.51

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-70.36

-70.24

-74.37

-191.81

-448.51

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-12.44

-12.42

-13.15

-33.92

-79.32

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

56.54

56.54

56.54

56.54

56.54

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

-3,835.44

-1,057.28

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

-4,288.43

-1,057.39

PATM(%)

0

0

0

-7,157.08

-1,293.65

