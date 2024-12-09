|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Dec 2024
|25 Nov 2024
|Neueon Towers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider inter alia the enclosed items of business Approved, inter-alia, restructuring of paid-up share capital of the Company as detailed in the attachment as per the Approved Resolution Plan (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Dec 2024
|25 Nov 2024
|Neueon Towers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider inter-alia the enclosed business items. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Neueon Towers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of the Board meeting held on 14.11.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Neueon Towers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Audited Results Outcome of the Board meeting held on 27.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Jan 2024
|7 Jan 2024
|Neueon Towers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors called by the Resolution Profession is scheduled to be held on Friday 12th January 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2023 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2023. 2. Related party transactions for the Half Year ended 30th September 2023. 3. Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Year ended 31st December 2023 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. 4. Any other Business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12.01.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/01/2024)
