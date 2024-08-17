iifl-logo-icon 1
United Breweries Holdings Ltd Share Price

11.95
(3.46%)
Mar 19, 2018|03:29:32 PM

United Breweries Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

12

Prev. Close

11.55

Turnover(Lac.)

3.56

Day's High

12.1

Day's Low

11

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-45.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

79.85

P/E

15.85

EPS

0.68

Divi. Yield

0

United Breweries Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:12 AM
Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.41%

Foreign: 25.41%

Indian: 26.92%

Non-Promoter- 5.74%

Institutions: 5.74%

Non-Institutions: 41.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

United Breweries Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

66.82

66.82

66.82

66.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

486.84

513.62

61.83

1,349.03

Net Worth

553.66

580.44

128.65

1,415.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

371.8

381.44

491.76

447.28

yoy growth (%)

-2.52

-22.43

9.94

-10.9

Raw materials

-149.8

-165.27

-224.56

-221.42

As % of sales

40.29

43.32

45.66

49.5

Employee costs

-33.45

-29.77

-29.45

-20.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-52.38

-531.02

-4,011.19

-253.25

Depreciation

-16.61

-21.5

-8.16

-9.21

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-146.67

728.1

1,319.32

-615.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.52

-22.43

9.94

-10.9

Op profit growth

-102.21

-89.79

-3,612.04

-50.77

EBIT growth

-111.33

-90.29

-1,845.36

-43.31

Net profit growth

-110.39

-121.44

1,111.86

-2,282.78

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

543.77

560.16

668.32

651.73

5,987

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

543.77

560.16

668.32

651.73

5,987

Other Operating Income

61.54

63.97

68.05

21.04

16.95

Other Income

146.97

2,031.59

2,698.98

90.91

423.92

United Breweries Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT United Breweries Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Vijay Mallya

Company Secretary

KAUSHIK MAJUMDAR

Independent Director

M S Kapur

Independent Director

Lalit Bhasin

Director

Daljit Mahal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by United Breweries Holdings Ltd

Summary

United Breweries (Holdings) Limited was incorporated in 23rd March 1915 at Chennai. The Companys principle activities are to develop, market and export alcoholic beverages, leather footwear, pharmaceutical products, agrochemicals and processed foods. In addition, the group provides engineering colleges and air transportation etc through its subsidiaries. The Company entered into a memorandum of understanding with M/s. Jenson and Nicholson of the U.K in the year 1988. During the year 1992, three wholly owned subsidiaries viz. High Range Breweries Ltd., Kesarval Beverages Ltd. and Kalyani Brewerie Ltd were amalgamated with the company. As at April of the same year 1992, five more wholly owned subsidiaries viz., Golden Investments Ltd., Eudeavour Investments Ltd., East Coast Investments Ltd., Consolidated Investments Ltd. and Enterprise Investments Ltd were also amalgamated with the company. Kingfisher Lager was introduced in cans and pints in Mumbai during the period of 1993. In 1994, Draught Beer was introduced in cities like Mumbai, Calcutta and Pune because of the immense popularity in Bangalore. Kalyani Premium Strong also was launched in western India and Kalyani Export Special commenced sales in the U.K. during the year same year of 1994. UBHL had acquired Mumbai Breweries at Maharashtra during the year 1997 from Herbertsons Ltd. The Company had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the multinational around one-and-a-half months back for the proposed disinvestme
