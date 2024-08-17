Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹12
Prev. Close₹11.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.56
Day's High₹12.1
Day's Low₹11
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-45.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)79.85
P/E15.85
EPS0.68
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
66.82
66.82
66.82
66.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
486.84
513.62
61.83
1,349.03
Net Worth
553.66
580.44
128.65
1,415.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
371.8
381.44
491.76
447.28
yoy growth (%)
-2.52
-22.43
9.94
-10.9
Raw materials
-149.8
-165.27
-224.56
-221.42
As % of sales
40.29
43.32
45.66
49.5
Employee costs
-33.45
-29.77
-29.45
-20.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-52.38
-531.02
-4,011.19
-253.25
Depreciation
-16.61
-21.5
-8.16
-9.21
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-146.67
728.1
1,319.32
-615.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.52
-22.43
9.94
-10.9
Op profit growth
-102.21
-89.79
-3,612.04
-50.77
EBIT growth
-111.33
-90.29
-1,845.36
-43.31
Net profit growth
-110.39
-121.44
1,111.86
-2,282.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
543.77
560.16
668.32
651.73
5,987
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
543.77
560.16
668.32
651.73
5,987
Other Operating Income
61.54
63.97
68.05
21.04
16.95
Other Income
146.97
2,031.59
2,698.98
90.91
423.92
Chairman
Vijay Mallya
Company Secretary
KAUSHIK MAJUMDAR
Independent Director
M S Kapur
Independent Director
Lalit Bhasin
Director
Daljit Mahal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by United Breweries Holdings Ltd
Summary
United Breweries (Holdings) Limited was incorporated in 23rd March 1915 at Chennai. The Companys principle activities are to develop, market and export alcoholic beverages, leather footwear, pharmaceutical products, agrochemicals and processed foods. In addition, the group provides engineering colleges and air transportation etc through its subsidiaries. The Company entered into a memorandum of understanding with M/s. Jenson and Nicholson of the U.K in the year 1988. During the year 1992, three wholly owned subsidiaries viz. High Range Breweries Ltd., Kesarval Beverages Ltd. and Kalyani Brewerie Ltd were amalgamated with the company. As at April of the same year 1992, five more wholly owned subsidiaries viz., Golden Investments Ltd., Eudeavour Investments Ltd., East Coast Investments Ltd., Consolidated Investments Ltd. and Enterprise Investments Ltd were also amalgamated with the company. Kingfisher Lager was introduced in cans and pints in Mumbai during the period of 1993. In 1994, Draught Beer was introduced in cities like Mumbai, Calcutta and Pune because of the immense popularity in Bangalore. Kalyani Premium Strong also was launched in western India and Kalyani Export Special commenced sales in the U.K. during the year same year of 1994. UBHL had acquired Mumbai Breweries at Maharashtra during the year 1997 from Herbertsons Ltd. The Company had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the multinational around one-and-a-half months back for the proposed disinvestme
