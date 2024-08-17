Summary

United Breweries (Holdings) Limited was incorporated in 23rd March 1915 at Chennai. The Companys principle activities are to develop, market and export alcoholic beverages, leather footwear, pharmaceutical products, agrochemicals and processed foods. In addition, the group provides engineering colleges and air transportation etc through its subsidiaries. The Company entered into a memorandum of understanding with M/s. Jenson and Nicholson of the U.K in the year 1988. During the year 1992, three wholly owned subsidiaries viz. High Range Breweries Ltd., Kesarval Beverages Ltd. and Kalyani Brewerie Ltd were amalgamated with the company. As at April of the same year 1992, five more wholly owned subsidiaries viz., Golden Investments Ltd., Eudeavour Investments Ltd., East Coast Investments Ltd., Consolidated Investments Ltd. and Enterprise Investments Ltd were also amalgamated with the company. Kingfisher Lager was introduced in cans and pints in Mumbai during the period of 1993. In 1994, Draught Beer was introduced in cities like Mumbai, Calcutta and Pune because of the immense popularity in Bangalore. Kalyani Premium Strong also was launched in western India and Kalyani Export Special commenced sales in the U.K. during the year same year of 1994. UBHL had acquired Mumbai Breweries at Maharashtra during the year 1997 from Herbertsons Ltd. The Company had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the multinational around one-and-a-half months back for the proposed disinvestme

