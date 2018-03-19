Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.01
-15.24
9.43
-88.79
Op profit growth
-97.47
-53.21
-3,378.72
-111.93
EBIT growth
-99.69
-53.23
-1,834.19
-134.47
Net profit growth
-110.19
-102.29
376.73
-80.65
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-7.07
-272.01
-492.79
16.44
EBIT margin
-0.84
-267.38
-484.64
30.58
Net profit margin
-0.53
5.12
-189.25
-43.44
RoCE
-0.2
-53.58
-67.95
3.19
RoNW
-0.4
4.82
-30.97
-3.27
RoA
-0.03
0.25
-6.63
-1.13
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
4.52
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.11
0.25
-210.82
-46.11
Book value per share
32.06
27.51
22.08
314.6
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
4.32
0
0
P/CEPS
-4.85
77.5
-0.11
-0.86
P/B
0.62
0.71
1.12
0.12
EV/EBIDTA
94.58
-1.49
-0.91
21.79
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
28.82
6.67
0.41
0.13
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
71.88
48.9
31.45
32.66
Inventory days
19.55
23.55
23.78
23.59
Creditor days
-68.44
-18.68
-9.18
-56.64
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.05
8.4
7.36
-0.36
Net debt / equity
7.82
12.64
21
2.17
Net debt / op. profit
-39.14
-1.36
-0.85
41.22
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-46.78
-47.29
-52.37
-53.83
Employee costs
-10.63
-9.67
-6.82
-4.99
Other costs
-49.65
-315.04
-533.59
-24.72
