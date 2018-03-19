iifl-logo-icon 1
United Breweries Holdings Ltd Key Ratios

11.95
(3.46%)
Mar 19, 2018

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.01

-15.24

9.43

-88.79

Op profit growth

-97.47

-53.21

-3,378.72

-111.93

EBIT growth

-99.69

-53.23

-1,834.19

-134.47

Net profit growth

-110.19

-102.29

376.73

-80.65

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-7.07

-272.01

-492.79

16.44

EBIT margin

-0.84

-267.38

-484.64

30.58

Net profit margin

-0.53

5.12

-189.25

-43.44

RoCE

-0.2

-53.58

-67.95

3.19

RoNW

-0.4

4.82

-30.97

-3.27

RoA

-0.03

0.25

-6.63

-1.13

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

4.52

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.11

0.25

-210.82

-46.11

Book value per share

32.06

27.51

22.08

314.6

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

4.32

0

0

P/CEPS

-4.85

77.5

-0.11

-0.86

P/B

0.62

0.71

1.12

0.12

EV/EBIDTA

94.58

-1.49

-0.91

21.79

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

28.82

6.67

0.41

0.13

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

71.88

48.9

31.45

32.66

Inventory days

19.55

23.55

23.78

23.59

Creditor days

-68.44

-18.68

-9.18

-56.64

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.05

8.4

7.36

-0.36

Net debt / equity

7.82

12.64

21

2.17

Net debt / op. profit

-39.14

-1.36

-0.85

41.22

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-46.78

-47.29

-52.37

-53.83

Employee costs

-10.63

-9.67

-6.82

-4.99

Other costs

-49.65

-315.04

-533.59

-24.72

QUICKLINKS FOR United Breweries Holdings Ltd

