United Breweries Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-52.38
-531.02
-4,011.19
-253.25
Depreciation
-16.61
-21.5
-8.16
-9.21
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-146.67
728.1
1,319.32
-615.18
Other operating items
Operating
-215.66
175.56
-2,700.03
-877.65
Capital expenditure
-10.95
0.37
751.86
-1.78
Free cash flow
-226.62
175.94
-1,948.17
-879.44
Equity raised
1,045.59
141.47
3,434.16
3,032.11
Investing
-32.64
-634.84
-309.44
-27.81
Financing
3,816.61
3,021.49
980.12
2,268.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4,602.93
2,704.07
2,156.66
4,393.39
