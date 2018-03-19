iifl-logo-icon 1
United Breweries Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.95
(3.46%)
Mar 19, 2018|03:29:32 PM

United Breweries Holdings Ltd

United Breweries Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-52.38

-531.02

-4,011.19

-253.25

Depreciation

-16.61

-21.5

-8.16

-9.21

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-146.67

728.1

1,319.32

-615.18

Other operating items

Operating

-215.66

175.56

-2,700.03

-877.65

Capital expenditure

-10.95

0.37

751.86

-1.78

Free cash flow

-226.62

175.94

-1,948.17

-879.44

Equity raised

1,045.59

141.47

3,434.16

3,032.11

Investing

-32.64

-634.84

-309.44

-27.81

Financing

3,816.61

3,021.49

980.12

2,268.54

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4,602.93

2,704.07

2,156.66

4,393.39

United Breweries Holdings Ltd

