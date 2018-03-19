iifl-logo-icon 1
United Breweries Holdings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.95
(3.46%)
Mar 19, 2018

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

371.8

381.44

491.76

447.28

yoy growth (%)

-2.52

-22.43

9.94

-10.9

Raw materials

-149.8

-165.27

-224.56

-221.42

As % of sales

40.29

43.32

45.66

49.5

Employee costs

-33.45

-29.77

-29.45

-20.12

As % of sales

8.99

7.8

5.98

4.5

Other costs

-180.35

-555.39

-3,853.91

-102.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

48.5

145.6

783.69

22.97

Operating profit

8.19

-369

-3,616.16

102.96

OPM

2.2

-96.73

-735.34

23.02

Depreciation

-16.61

-21.5

-8.16

-9.21

Interest expense

-91.58

-185.32

-449.62

-457.31

Other income

47.62

44.81

62.76

110.3

Profit before tax

-52.38

-531.02

-4,011.19

-253.25

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-52.38

-531.02

-4,011.19

-253.25

Exceptional items

7.25

965

1,987.89

86.3

Net profit

-45.13

433.97

-2,023.3

-166.95

yoy growth (%)

-110.39

-121.44

1,111.86

-2,282.78

NPM

-12.13

113.77

-411.43

-37.32

