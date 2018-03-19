Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
371.8
381.44
491.76
447.28
yoy growth (%)
-2.52
-22.43
9.94
-10.9
Raw materials
-149.8
-165.27
-224.56
-221.42
As % of sales
40.29
43.32
45.66
49.5
Employee costs
-33.45
-29.77
-29.45
-20.12
As % of sales
8.99
7.8
5.98
4.5
Other costs
-180.35
-555.39
-3,853.91
-102.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
48.5
145.6
783.69
22.97
Operating profit
8.19
-369
-3,616.16
102.96
OPM
2.2
-96.73
-735.34
23.02
Depreciation
-16.61
-21.5
-8.16
-9.21
Interest expense
-91.58
-185.32
-449.62
-457.31
Other income
47.62
44.81
62.76
110.3
Profit before tax
-52.38
-531.02
-4,011.19
-253.25
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-52.38
-531.02
-4,011.19
-253.25
Exceptional items
7.25
965
1,987.89
86.3
Net profit
-45.13
433.97
-2,023.3
-166.95
yoy growth (%)
-110.39
-121.44
1,111.86
-2,282.78
NPM
-12.13
113.77
-411.43
-37.32
