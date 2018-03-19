United Breweries Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
66.82
66.82
66.82
66.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
486.84
513.62
61.83
1,349.03
Net Worth
553.66
580.44
128.65
1,415.85
Minority Interest
Debt
2,250.83
2,393.12
2,934.73
3,746.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2,804.49
2,973.56
3,063.38
5,162
Fixed Assets
1,040.86
1,053.53
1,063.17
308.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
644.36
677
1,311.84
1,621.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
923.39
1,121.16
550.79
3,104.57
Inventories
23.22
11.47
34.58
26.15
Inventory Days
22.79
10.97
25.66
21.33
Sundry Debtors
103.27
63.73
60.98
24.11
Debtor Days
101.37
60.98
45.26
19.67
Other Current Assets
1,816.49
1,965.86
1,349.9
4,260.78
Sundry Creditors
-53.95
-58.13
-81.37
-47.96
Creditor Days
52.96
55.62
60.39
39.13
Other Current Liabilities
-965.64
-861.77
-813.3
-1,158.51
Cash
195.89
121.86
137.59
127.58
Total Assets
2,804.5
2,973.55
3,063.39
5,162
