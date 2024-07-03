iifl-logo-icon 1
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd Share Price

70.2
(-10.00%)
Jan 23, 2015

  • Open78
  • Day's High78.25
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close78
  • Day's Low70.2
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-18.77
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)27.03
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

78

Prev. Close

78

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

78.25

Day's Low

70.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-18.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

27.03

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.93%

Non-Promoter- 35.06%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.86

3.86

3.86

3.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.32

-8.55

-10.08

-10.36

Net Worth

-6.46

-4.69

-6.22

-6.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.54

26.57

54.38

78.02

yoy growth (%)

-90.43

-51.13

-30.3

-46.1

Raw materials

-2.51

-23.42

-35.91

-57.19

As % of sales

98.83

88.16

66.04

73.3

Employee costs

-0.12

-4.05

-7.79

-12.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.93

-9.89

-16.12

-26.09

Depreciation

-0.29

-2.11

-3.71

-7.11

Tax paid

0

-1.97

5.36

0

Working capital

-1.5

-26.97

-4.03

-15.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-90.43

-51.13

-30.3

-46.1

Op profit growth

-95.09

88.72

-28.17

-183.67

EBIT growth

-115.69

-39.66

-40.64

-1,338.64

Net profit growth

-92.42

6.38

9.03

-6.04

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1.5

1.23

3.19

2.54

26.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.5

1.23

3.19

2.54

26.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.52

2.85

3.22

1.57

6.81

Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

R Selvarajan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

J Asifa

Non Executive Director

A Sarayu

Chairman & Independent Directo

S Elangovan

Non Executive Director

S Devarajan

Non Executive Director

S Sivakumar

Independent Director

Nattery Srinivasan Poornima

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd

Summary

Kandagiri Spinning Mills (KSML) was incorporated in 1976. It is promoted by the Sambandam group. Its units are located in Tamilnadu. The Company manufactures 100% Cotton Yarn, BCI Yarn, Organic Yarn on Carded and Combed as single, Double, TFO, Weaving and knitting yarn. The company also manufactures value added products viz High Twist, Gassed and Mercerized compact yarn and Slub yarn.The company came out with a public issue of 11,36,000 shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 40 each in Jan.95 to part-finance the Rs 17.25-cr project for the expansion of its capacity to 49,532 spindles. It is also adding special-purpose machines such as autocone winders, two-for-one twisters and singeing machines required for the manufacture of export-quality yarn. The company is in the field of cotton and textiles. The Companys modernisation and expansion programme under TUF Scheme involving addition of 14256 spindles at a cost of Rs. 18.30 crores, started during 2005-06, was completed in year 2006-07. It energized one Wind Energy Converter (WEC) costing Rs 6.20 Crores in Tirunelveli District, Tamil Nadu. In 2014-15, it commissioned the Dedicated Feeder Line for its Unit III & Unit II by the month end of October 2014 and March 2015 respectively.
Company FAQs

What is the Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd share price today?

The Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹70.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹27.03 Cr. as of 23 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd is 0 and -1.77 as of 23 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 23 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd?

Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.54%, 3 Years at 8.44%, 1 Year at 19.29%, 6 Month at -6.40%, 3 Month at 14.61% and 1 Month at -2.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

