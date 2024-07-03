Summary

Kandagiri Spinning Mills (KSML) was incorporated in 1976. It is promoted by the Sambandam group. Its units are located in Tamilnadu. The Company manufactures 100% Cotton Yarn, BCI Yarn, Organic Yarn on Carded and Combed as single, Double, TFO, Weaving and knitting yarn. The company also manufactures value added products viz High Twist, Gassed and Mercerized compact yarn and Slub yarn.The company came out with a public issue of 11,36,000 shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 40 each in Jan.95 to part-finance the Rs 17.25-cr project for the expansion of its capacity to 49,532 spindles. It is also adding special-purpose machines such as autocone winders, two-for-one twisters and singeing machines required for the manufacture of export-quality yarn. The company is in the field of cotton and textiles. The Companys modernisation and expansion programme under TUF Scheme involving addition of 14256 spindles at a cost of Rs. 18.30 crores, started during 2005-06, was completed in year 2006-07. It energized one Wind Energy Converter (WEC) costing Rs 6.20 Crores in Tirunelveli District, Tamil Nadu. In 2014-15, it commissioned the Dedicated Feeder Line for its Unit III & Unit II by the month end of October 2014 and March 2015 respectively.

Read More