Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹78
Prev. Close₹78
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹78.25
Day's Low₹70.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-18.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)27.03
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.86
3.86
3.86
3.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.32
-8.55
-10.08
-10.36
Net Worth
-6.46
-4.69
-6.22
-6.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.54
26.57
54.38
78.02
yoy growth (%)
-90.43
-51.13
-30.3
-46.1
Raw materials
-2.51
-23.42
-35.91
-57.19
As % of sales
98.83
88.16
66.04
73.3
Employee costs
-0.12
-4.05
-7.79
-12.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.93
-9.89
-16.12
-26.09
Depreciation
-0.29
-2.11
-3.71
-7.11
Tax paid
0
-1.97
5.36
0
Working capital
-1.5
-26.97
-4.03
-15.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-90.43
-51.13
-30.3
-46.1
Op profit growth
-95.09
88.72
-28.17
-183.67
EBIT growth
-115.69
-39.66
-40.64
-1,338.64
Net profit growth
-92.42
6.38
9.03
-6.04
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1.5
1.23
3.19
2.54
26.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.5
1.23
3.19
2.54
26.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.52
2.85
3.22
1.57
6.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
R Selvarajan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
J Asifa
Non Executive Director
A Sarayu
Chairman & Independent Directo
S Elangovan
Non Executive Director
S Devarajan
Non Executive Director
S Sivakumar
Independent Director
Nattery Srinivasan Poornima
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd
Summary
Kandagiri Spinning Mills (KSML) was incorporated in 1976. It is promoted by the Sambandam group. Its units are located in Tamilnadu. The Company manufactures 100% Cotton Yarn, BCI Yarn, Organic Yarn on Carded and Combed as single, Double, TFO, Weaving and knitting yarn. The company also manufactures value added products viz High Twist, Gassed and Mercerized compact yarn and Slub yarn.The company came out with a public issue of 11,36,000 shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 40 each in Jan.95 to part-finance the Rs 17.25-cr project for the expansion of its capacity to 49,532 spindles. It is also adding special-purpose machines such as autocone winders, two-for-one twisters and singeing machines required for the manufacture of export-quality yarn. The company is in the field of cotton and textiles. The Companys modernisation and expansion programme under TUF Scheme involving addition of 14256 spindles at a cost of Rs. 18.30 crores, started during 2005-06, was completed in year 2006-07. It energized one Wind Energy Converter (WEC) costing Rs 6.20 Crores in Tirunelveli District, Tamil Nadu. In 2014-15, it commissioned the Dedicated Feeder Line for its Unit III & Unit II by the month end of October 2014 and March 2015 respectively.
Read More
The Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹70.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹27.03 Cr. as of 23 Jan ‘15
The PE and PB ratios of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd is 0 and -1.77 as of 23 Jan ‘15
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 23 Jan ‘15
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.54%, 3 Years at 8.44%, 1 Year at 19.29%, 6 Month at -6.40%, 3 Month at 14.61% and 1 Month at -2.57%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.