Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd Board Meeting

70.2
(-10.00%)
Jan 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Kandagiri Spinng CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Jan 20253 Jan 2025
Quarterly Results Disclosure of Unaudited Financial Results - - Standalone and Consolidated -31.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/01/2025)
Board Meeting9 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results KANDAGIRI SPINNING MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company (standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the second quarter/half year ended 30.09.2024 Also enclosed details of closure of trading window (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024) Disclosure of Unaudited (Consolidated and Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter/half year ended 30.09.2024 along with Independent Auditors Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
KANDAGIRI SPINNING MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024. Further enclosed details of closure of trading window Disclosure under Reg 30 - Appointment and Retirement of Directors Disclosure of Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 along with Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202415 May 2024
KANDAGIRI SPINNING MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter/financial year ended 31-03-2024. Also enclosed details of closure of trading window. Disclosure of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter/year ended 31.03.2024 along with Independent Auditors report and Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
KANDAGIRI SPINNING MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the third quarter/nine months ended 31.12.2023 Also provided the details of closure of trading window KANDAGIRI SPINNING MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We herewith report/intimate that above referred Board meeting is deferred today (on 10/02/2024) due to unavoidable circumstances to a later date on Wednesday, the 14th February, 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the third quarter / nine months ended 31-12-2023. The deferred Board meeting will be held at the Registered office of the Company in Udayapatti, Salem - 636140 We further inform you that in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 with subsequent amendments thereto and BSE circular LIST/COMP/01/2019-20 dt.02.04.2019, the Trading Window closure for dealing in the securities of the Company by the designated persons commenced from 1st January, 2024 and shall remain closed till 16th February. 2024 (As Per BSE Announcemet Dated 10.02.2024) Disclosure of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter/nine months ended 31-12-2023 with Independent auditors Limited Review report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

