Board Meeting 11 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

Quarterly Results Disclosure of Unaudited Financial Results - - Standalone and Consolidated -31.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/01/2025)

Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results KANDAGIRI SPINNING MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company (standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the second quarter/half year ended 30.09.2024 Also enclosed details of closure of trading window (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024) Disclosure of Unaudited (Consolidated and Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter/half year ended 30.09.2024 along with Independent Auditors Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

KANDAGIRI SPINNING MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024. Further enclosed details of closure of trading window Disclosure under Reg 30 - Appointment and Retirement of Directors Disclosure of Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 along with Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 15 May 2024

KANDAGIRI SPINNING MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter/financial year ended 31-03-2024. Also enclosed details of closure of trading window. Disclosure of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter/year ended 31.03.2024 along with Independent Auditors report and Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024