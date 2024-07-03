Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0
0
2.88
0.47
21.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
2.88
0.47
21.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.49
2.39
2.43
1.15
1.7
Total Income
1.49
2.39
5.31
1.62
23.44
Total Expenditure
0.57
0.19
3.05
0.75
24.33
PBIDT
0.93
2.19
2.26
0.87
-0.89
Interest
1.58
1
1.2
1.41
3.85
PBDT
-0.65
1.19
1.05
-0.54
-4.74
Depreciation
0.22
0.22
0.22
0.22
1.7
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.01
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.87
0.96
0.83
-0.76
-6.44
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.87
0.96
0.83
-0.76
-6.44
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.87
0.96
0.83
-0.76
-6.44
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.26
2.49
2.16
-1.96
-16.79
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.86
3.86
3.86
3.86
3.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
78.47
185.1
-4.09
PBDTM(%)
0
0
36.45
-114.89
-21.8
PATM(%)
0
0
28.81
-161.7
-29.62
