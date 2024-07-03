iifl-logo-icon 1
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd Nine Monthly Results

70.2
(-10.00%)
Jan 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0

0

2.88

0.47

21.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

2.88

0.47

21.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.49

2.39

2.43

1.15

1.7

Total Income

1.49

2.39

5.31

1.62

23.44

Total Expenditure

0.57

0.19

3.05

0.75

24.33

PBIDT

0.93

2.19

2.26

0.87

-0.89

Interest

1.58

1

1.2

1.41

3.85

PBDT

-0.65

1.19

1.05

-0.54

-4.74

Depreciation

0.22

0.22

0.22

0.22

1.7

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.01

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.87

0.96

0.83

-0.76

-6.44

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.87

0.96

0.83

-0.76

-6.44

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.87

0.96

0.83

-0.76

-6.44

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.26

2.49

2.16

-1.96

-16.79

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.86

3.86

3.86

3.86

3.86

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

78.47

185.1

-4.09

PBDTM(%)

0

0

36.45

-114.89

-21.8

PATM(%)

0

0

28.81

-161.7

-29.62

