Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.86
3.86
3.86
3.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.32
-8.55
-10.08
-10.36
Net Worth
-6.46
-4.69
-6.22
-6.5
Minority Interest
Debt
18.11
14.42
14.42
14.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.65
9.73
8.2
8.01
Fixed Assets
10.38
10.67
10.96
11.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
2
2
1.55
1.55
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.76
-3
-4.29
-5.09
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.59
1.29
0
1.13
Debtor Days
162.33
Other Current Assets
0.73
1.35
1.74
1.6
Sundry Creditors
-2.15
-2.69
-1.57
-3.61
Creditor Days
518.59
Other Current Liabilities
-0.93
-2.95
-4.46
-4.21
Cash
0.03
0.05
-0.02
0.29
Total Assets
11.65
9.72
8.2
8.01
