Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

70.2
(-10.00%)
Jan 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.86

3.86

3.86

3.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.32

-8.55

-10.08

-10.36

Net Worth

-6.46

-4.69

-6.22

-6.5

Minority Interest

Debt

18.11

14.42

14.42

14.51

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.65

9.73

8.2

8.01

Fixed Assets

10.38

10.67

10.96

11.26

Intangible Assets

Investments

2

2

1.55

1.55

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.76

-3

-4.29

-5.09

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.59

1.29

0

1.13

Debtor Days

162.33

Other Current Assets

0.73

1.35

1.74

1.6

Sundry Creditors

-2.15

-2.69

-1.57

-3.61

Creditor Days

518.59

Other Current Liabilities

-0.93

-2.95

-4.46

-4.21

Cash

0.03

0.05

-0.02

0.29

Total Assets

11.65

9.72

8.2

8.01

