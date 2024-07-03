iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd Quarterly Results

70.2
(-10.00%)
Jan 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.5

0.11

1.5

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.5

0.11

1.5

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0.01

0.03

0.03

0.9

Total Income

0.58

0.12

1.53

0.03

0.9

Total Expenditure

0.59

0.21

1.55

0.23

0.25

PBIDT

-0.01

-0.09

-0.02

-0.2

0.65

Interest

0.26

0.2

0.75

0.86

0.4

PBDT

-0.27

-0.29

-0.77

-1.06

0.25

Depreciation

0.1

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

-0.08

0.08

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.37

-0.37

-0.85

-1.05

0.1

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.37

-0.37

-0.85

-1.05

0.1

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.37

-0.37

-0.85

-1.05

0.1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.96

-0.95

-2.19

-2.72

0.25

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.86

3.86

3.86

3.86

3.86

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-2

-81.81

-1.33

0

0

PBDTM(%)

-54

-263.63

-51.33

0

0

PATM(%)

-74

-336.36

-56.66

0

0

Kandagiri Spinng: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.