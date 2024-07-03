Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.5
0.11
1.5
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.5
0.11
1.5
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0.01
0.03
0.03
0.9
Total Income
0.58
0.12
1.53
0.03
0.9
Total Expenditure
0.59
0.21
1.55
0.23
0.25
PBIDT
-0.01
-0.09
-0.02
-0.2
0.65
Interest
0.26
0.2
0.75
0.86
0.4
PBDT
-0.27
-0.29
-0.77
-1.06
0.25
Depreciation
0.1
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
-0.08
0.08
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.37
-0.37
-0.85
-1.05
0.1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.37
-0.37
-0.85
-1.05
0.1
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.37
-0.37
-0.85
-1.05
0.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.96
-0.95
-2.19
-2.72
0.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.86
3.86
3.86
3.86
3.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-2
-81.81
-1.33
0
0
PBDTM(%)
-54
-263.63
-51.33
0
0
PATM(%)
-74
-336.36
-56.66
0
0
