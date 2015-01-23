Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-90.43
-51.13
-30.3
-46.1
Op profit growth
-95.09
88.72
-28.17
-183.67
EBIT growth
-115.69
-38.87
-41.01
-1,330.46
Net profit growth
-92.79
7.08
8.97
-4.85
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-18.43
-35.93
-9.3
-9.02
EBIT margin
30.11
-18.34
-14.66
-17.33
Net profit margin
-34.95
-46.38
-21.16
-13.53
RoCE
8.83
-9.81
-7.75
-10.2
RoNW
3.54
-33.45
-9.45
-6.93
RoA
-2.56
-6.2
-2.79
-1.99
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.3
-31.95
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.05
-37.34
-39.37
-45.73
Book value per share
-17.33
-15.02
62.68
94.75
Valuation ratios
P/E
-3.58
-0.26
0
0
P/CEPS
-2.7
-0.22
-0.81
-0.89
P/B
-0.47
-0.55
0.5
0.43
EV/EBIDTA
16.46
-6.64
-16.65
-12.9
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
20.01
-33.47
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
298.8
40.24
27.21
54.54
Inventory days
56.74
188.94
163.4
135.58
Creditor days
-337.81
-32.69
-20.54
-31.98
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.44
0.97
0.99
1.08
Net debt / equity
-2.12
-2.6
2.42
1.82
Net debt / op. profit
-30.36
-1.58
-11.61
-9.49
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-98.83
-88.16
-66.04
-73.3
Employee costs
-4.78
-15.26
-14.33
-15.67
Other costs
-14.81
-32.49
-28.92
-20.04
