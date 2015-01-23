iifl-logo-icon 1
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd Key Ratios

70.2
(-10.00%)
Jan 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-90.43

-51.13

-30.3

-46.1

Op profit growth

-95.09

88.72

-28.17

-183.67

EBIT growth

-115.69

-38.87

-41.01

-1,330.46

Net profit growth

-92.79

7.08

8.97

-4.85

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-18.43

-35.93

-9.3

-9.02

EBIT margin

30.11

-18.34

-14.66

-17.33

Net profit margin

-34.95

-46.38

-21.16

-13.53

RoCE

8.83

-9.81

-7.75

-10.2

RoNW

3.54

-33.45

-9.45

-6.93

RoA

-2.56

-6.2

-2.79

-1.99

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.3

-31.95

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.05

-37.34

-39.37

-45.73

Book value per share

-17.33

-15.02

62.68

94.75

Valuation ratios

P/E

-3.58

-0.26

0

0

P/CEPS

-2.7

-0.22

-0.81

-0.89

P/B

-0.47

-0.55

0.5

0.43

EV/EBIDTA

16.46

-6.64

-16.65

-12.9

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

20.01

-33.47

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

298.8

40.24

27.21

54.54

Inventory days

56.74

188.94

163.4

135.58

Creditor days

-337.81

-32.69

-20.54

-31.98

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.44

0.97

0.99

1.08

Net debt / equity

-2.12

-2.6

2.42

1.82

Net debt / op. profit

-30.36

-1.58

-11.61

-9.49

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-98.83

-88.16

-66.04

-73.3

Employee costs

-4.78

-15.26

-14.33

-15.67

Other costs

-14.81

-32.49

-28.92

-20.04

