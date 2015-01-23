iifl-logo-icon 1
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

70.2
(-10.00%)
Jan 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.54

26.57

54.38

78.02

yoy growth (%)

-90.43

-51.13

-30.3

-46.1

Raw materials

-2.51

-23.42

-35.91

-57.19

As % of sales

98.83

88.16

66.04

73.3

Employee costs

-0.12

-4.05

-7.79

-12.23

As % of sales

4.78

15.26

14.33

15.67

Other costs

-0.37

-8.63

-15.72

-15.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.81

32.49

28.92

20.04

Operating profit

-0.46

-9.54

-5.05

-7.04

OPM

-18.43

-35.93

-9.3

-9.02

Depreciation

-0.29

-2.11

-3.71

-7.11

Interest expense

-1.7

-5.01

-8.04

-12.48

Other income

1.52

6.78

0.69

0.54

Profit before tax

-0.93

-9.89

-16.12

-26.09

Taxes

0

-1.97

5.36

0

Tax rate

0

20.01

-33.25

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.93

-11.87

-10.76

-26.09

Exceptional items

0

-0.48

-0.85

15.44

Net profit

-0.93

-12.35

-11.61

-10.65

yoy growth (%)

-92.42

6.38

9.03

-6.04

NPM

-36.83

-46.5

-21.35

-13.65

