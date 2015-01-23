Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.54
26.57
54.38
78.02
yoy growth (%)
-90.43
-51.13
-30.3
-46.1
Raw materials
-2.51
-23.42
-35.91
-57.19
As % of sales
98.83
88.16
66.04
73.3
Employee costs
-0.12
-4.05
-7.79
-12.23
As % of sales
4.78
15.26
14.33
15.67
Other costs
-0.37
-8.63
-15.72
-15.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.81
32.49
28.92
20.04
Operating profit
-0.46
-9.54
-5.05
-7.04
OPM
-18.43
-35.93
-9.3
-9.02
Depreciation
-0.29
-2.11
-3.71
-7.11
Interest expense
-1.7
-5.01
-8.04
-12.48
Other income
1.52
6.78
0.69
0.54
Profit before tax
-0.93
-9.89
-16.12
-26.09
Taxes
0
-1.97
5.36
0
Tax rate
0
20.01
-33.25
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.93
-11.87
-10.76
-26.09
Exceptional items
0
-0.48
-0.85
15.44
Net profit
-0.93
-12.35
-11.61
-10.65
yoy growth (%)
-92.42
6.38
9.03
-6.04
NPM
-36.83
-46.5
-21.35
-13.65
