Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

70.2
(-10.00%)
Jan 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd

Kandagiri Spinng FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.93

-9.89

-16.12

-26.09

Depreciation

-0.29

-2.11

-3.71

-7.11

Tax paid

0

-1.97

5.36

0

Working capital

-1.5

-26.97

-4.03

-15.21

Other operating items

Operating

-2.72

-40.95

-18.5

-48.42

Capital expenditure

0

-46.72

-19.57

-138.29

Free cash flow

-2.72

-87.67

-38.07

-186.71

Equity raised

-18.84

23.71

65.67

80.23

Investing

0

-0.59

-0.33

0.46

Financing

29.83

-1.01

42.67

45.49

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

8.25

-65.55

69.93

-60.53

