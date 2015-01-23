Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.93
-9.89
-16.12
-26.09
Depreciation
-0.29
-2.11
-3.71
-7.11
Tax paid
0
-1.97
5.36
0
Working capital
-1.5
-26.97
-4.03
-15.21
Other operating items
Operating
-2.72
-40.95
-18.5
-48.42
Capital expenditure
0
-46.72
-19.57
-138.29
Free cash flow
-2.72
-87.67
-38.07
-186.71
Equity raised
-18.84
23.71
65.67
80.23
Investing
0
-0.59
-0.33
0.46
Financing
29.83
-1.01
42.67
45.49
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.25
-65.55
69.93
-60.53
