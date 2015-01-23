TO THE MEMBERS OF KANDAGIRI SPINNING MILLS LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at March 31,2024, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity, the standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effect of the matters described in the Basis for qualified opinion paragraph, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian accounting standards) Rules 2015, as amended ("IND AS") and other Accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31,2024, and its loss, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

The company has incurred losses of Rs.176.74 lakhs for the year ended March 31,2024 coupled with erosion of net worth as on March 31,2024. The companys lease of immovable property was also terminated during the third quarter of the financial year 2023-24. Though the company started its yarn trading business in the last quarter, we are of the opinion that the above factors indicate existence of material uncertainty in the companys ability to continue as a going concern. The attached financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result had the above uncertainties been known. Management has represented in this regard that there is no further adjustments to be made in the carrying values/ financial statements even if the Going Concern Concept is not adopted.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the financial year ended March 31,2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section out of report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis of our opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

A. Revenue Recognition

Key Audit Matter Description

Reference may be made to note3 of significant accounting policies and note 21 to the standalone financial statements of the Company.

Revenue recognition is inherently an area of audit risk, which we have substantially focused on mainly covering the aspects of cut off and the impact of Ind AS 115 as key audit matters.

Response to Key Audit Matter Principal Audit Procedures

Our audit procedures relating to revenue comprised of test of controls and substantive procedures including the following:

a. We assessed whether the policy of recognizing revenue was in line with Ind AS - 115.

b. We performed procedures to assess the design and internal controls established by the management and tested the operating effectiveness of relevant controls related to the recognition of revenue.

c. Selected a sample of continuing and new contracts, and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal control, relating to identification of the distinct performance obligations and determination of transaction price. We carried out a combination of procedures involving enquiry and observation, reperformance and inspection of evidence in respect of operation of these controls.

d. We have tested, on a sample basis, whether specific revenue transactions around the reporting date has been recognised in the appropriate period by comparing the transactions selected with relevant underlying documentation, including goods delivery notes, customer acknowledgement/proof of acceptance and the terms of sales.

e. We have also validated subsequent credit notes and sales returns up to the date of this Report to ensure the appropriateness and accuracy of the revenue recognition.

f. We tested journal entries on a sample basis to identify any unusual or irregular items.

g. We also considered the adequacy of the disclosures in Companys standalone financial statements in relation to Ind AS 115 and whether they meet the disclosure requirements.

Conclusion

Based on the procedures performed above, we did not find any material exceptions with regards to adoption of Ind AS 115 and timing of revenue recognition.

Other information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and Shareholders information but does not include the standalone financial statements and our report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statement does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance for conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section143 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(.c.) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss including other Comprehensive income, the standalone statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the relevant rules issued thereunder.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure "A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness at the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) The company has not paid/provided any managerial remuneration to the directors of the Company and hence the question of compliance of requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 of Act read with Schedule V to the Act does not arise.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of

the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our

information and according to the explanation given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. (Refer Note35).

ii. The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at March 31,2024.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(.c.) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Limited)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (Act).

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and disposition of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Limited ("the Company") for the year ended March 31,2024).

1. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment:

(a) (i) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative

details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(ii) The company does not have any intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a programme of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner of covering all assets once every 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed during the year on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts, registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties disclosed in the standalone financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2. (a) As explained to us, inventories, other than the Goods in transit, have been physically verified at

periodic intervals by the management. The coverage and procedure of such verification by the management were, in our opinion, appropriate. No discrepancies (of 10% or more in value, in the aggregate for each class of inventory) were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, during the year by banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year. Accordingly paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

3. The Company has made investments and provided guarantees in/to, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties and has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) On the basis of examination of records of the company, during the year, the company provided guarantee of Rs.2279.38 lakhs to banks for the borrowings by Sambandam Spinning Mills Limited. The company made investment in associate for Rs.200 lakhs (balance at the beginning and end of the year). The company not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans.

(b) In our opinion, the guarantee and investments made are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) Based on records examined by us and information and explanation given to us, the guarantee provided by the company has not been revoked.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in the respect of the guarantee given.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given and records examined by us, there is no guarantee given which have fallen due during the year have been renewed to settle the over dues of existing guarantee given to the same parties.

4. According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to any party covered by provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.Hence reporting on whether there is a compliance with the said provisions does not arise. In respect of investments made and guarantees provided, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

5. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from public within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under. Accordingly paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

6. As per the information and explanation given to us, the maintenance of the cost records has been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended and prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act and we are of opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have however not made a detailed examination of Cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

7. According to the information and explanations given to us and the books of account examined by us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) the company is generally regular in depositing amounts of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service tax, Goods and Service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, Cess, and other material statutory dues as applicable to the appropriate authorities during the year. There were no material undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues outstanding as at March 31,2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(ii) there are no statutory dues referred to in above sub-clause, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute with the relevant authorities, except dues of corporation tax, state levies and employees state insurance that have not been deposited on account of disputes as detailed hereunder:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Net Amount (In Rs. Lakhs) of Disputed dues Period to which the Amount Relates Forum where Dispute is Pending Sales tax VAT 0.36 2000-01 Sales tax appellant Tribunal

8. As per the information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions previously not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9. (a) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not

defaulted in repayment of dues to any financial Institution or bank. The Company does not have any borrowings from Government or by way of Debentures.

(b) As per the information and explanation given to us, the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) As per the information and explanation given to us, the monies raised by way of term loans have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short - term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the company, the company has not taken any loans from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associates. The company does not have any subsidiaries and joint venture companies.

(f) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the company, the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in subsidiaries, joint venture or associate companies.

10. (a) As per the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised any monies by way

of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under the provisions of Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order does not arise.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares (covered by section 42 and section 62(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013) or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

11. (a) No fraud by the company and no material fraud on the company has been noticed or reported

during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As per the information and explanation given to us, there are no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the company up to the date of this report.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us all transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable. The details of the transactions during the year have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

14. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of

its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions during the year, with its Directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45 - IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and it is not a Core Investment Company. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi) (a),(b) and (c )of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

17. The company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of (i) the financial ratios,(ii) ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, (iii) other information accompanying the financial statements,(iv) our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and(v) based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20. There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in compliance the provisions of section 135 and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

21. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no qualification or adverse remarks in the auditors report of the associates. The Company does not have any subsidiaries or joint ventures.