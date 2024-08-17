Summary

QVC Exports Limited was incorporated as QVC Exports Private Limited at Kolkata on August 9, 2005 in West Bengal. Consequent upon the conversion of status of the Company from Private Company to Public Company, its name changed to QVC Exports Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 01, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. The Company is a professionally managed organization and by virtue of its entrepreneurial skills, innovative strategies, highly dedicated and dynamic workforce, has emerged as one of the leading suppliers for the steel Industry and Foundries.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of dealing in Ferro Alloys, including but not limited to High Carbon Silico Manganese, Low Carbon Silico Manganese, High Carbon Ferro Manganese, High Carbon Ferro Chrome and Ferro Silicon. It also engaged in dealing in raw materials for manufacturing of steel. The Company was founded in year, 2005 to carry on business of Manganese Ore and other raw materials and sale of Ferro Alloys to domestic and overseas market. The Company ventured into exporting of sponge iron to Bangladesh in year 2008. In 2009, it further ventured into import of shredded steel scrap from United States of America for the purpose of marketing and selling the same in India.The Company got registered as a medium enterprise, engaged in the business of trading, and received an Udyam Registration Certificate from Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India

