Open₹43.95
Prev. Close₹42.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.46
Day's High₹43.95
Day's Low₹43.35
52 Week's High₹162
52 Week's Low₹42
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)45.31
P/E11.53
EPS3.76
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.2
4.59
0.77
0.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.75
14.33
17.42
16.95
Net Worth
24.95
18.92
18.19
17.72
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
445.99
207.24
123.1
71.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
445.99
207.24
123.1
71.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.64
7.47
4.72
19.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by QVC Exports Ltd
Summary
QVC Exports Limited was incorporated as QVC Exports Private Limited at Kolkata on August 9, 2005 in West Bengal. Consequent upon the conversion of status of the Company from Private Company to Public Company, its name changed to QVC Exports Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 01, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. The Company is a professionally managed organization and by virtue of its entrepreneurial skills, innovative strategies, highly dedicated and dynamic workforce, has emerged as one of the leading suppliers for the steel Industry and Foundries.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of dealing in Ferro Alloys, including but not limited to High Carbon Silico Manganese, Low Carbon Silico Manganese, High Carbon Ferro Manganese, High Carbon Ferro Chrome and Ferro Silicon. It also engaged in dealing in raw materials for manufacturing of steel. The Company was founded in year, 2005 to carry on business of Manganese Ore and other raw materials and sale of Ferro Alloys to domestic and overseas market. The Company ventured into exporting of sponge iron to Bangladesh in year 2008. In 2009, it further ventured into import of shredded steel scrap from United States of America for the purpose of marketing and selling the same in India.The Company got registered as a medium enterprise, engaged in the business of trading, and received an Udyam Registration Certificate from Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India
The QVC Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹43.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of QVC Exports Ltd is ₹45.31 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of QVC Exports Ltd is 11.53 and 0.97 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a QVC Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of QVC Exports Ltd is ₹42 and ₹162 as of 03 Jan ‘25
QVC Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -71.66%, 3 Month at -19.80% and 1 Month at -10.06%.
