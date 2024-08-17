iifl-logo-icon 1
QVC Exports Ltd Share Price

43.35
(1.17%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open43.95
  • Day's High43.95
  • 52 Wk High162
  • Prev. Close42.85
  • Day's Low43.35
  • 52 Wk Low 42
  • Turnover (lac)3.46
  • P/E11.53
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.76
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)45.31
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

QVC Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

QVC Exports Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

QVC Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

QVC Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:05 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024May-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.22%

Non-Promoter- 0.41%

Institutions: 0.41%

Non-Institutions: 26.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

QVC Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4.2

4.59

0.77

0.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.75

14.33

17.42

16.95

Net Worth

24.95

18.92

18.19

17.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

445.99

207.24

123.1

71.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

445.99

207.24

123.1

71.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.64

7.47

4.72

19.85

View Annually Results

QVC Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT QVC Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by QVC Exports Ltd

Summary

QVC Exports Limited was incorporated as QVC Exports Private Limited at Kolkata on August 9, 2005 in West Bengal. Consequent upon the conversion of status of the Company from Private Company to Public Company, its name changed to QVC Exports Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 01, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. The Company is a professionally managed organization and by virtue of its entrepreneurial skills, innovative strategies, highly dedicated and dynamic workforce, has emerged as one of the leading suppliers for the steel Industry and Foundries.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of dealing in Ferro Alloys, including but not limited to High Carbon Silico Manganese, Low Carbon Silico Manganese, High Carbon Ferro Manganese, High Carbon Ferro Chrome and Ferro Silicon. It also engaged in dealing in raw materials for manufacturing of steel. The Company was founded in year, 2005 to carry on business of Manganese Ore and other raw materials and sale of Ferro Alloys to domestic and overseas market. The Company ventured into exporting of sponge iron to Bangladesh in year 2008. In 2009, it further ventured into import of shredded steel scrap from United States of America for the purpose of marketing and selling the same in India.The Company got registered as a medium enterprise, engaged in the business of trading, and received an Udyam Registration Certificate from Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the QVC Exports Ltd share price today?

The QVC Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹43.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of QVC Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of QVC Exports Ltd is ₹45.31 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of QVC Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of QVC Exports Ltd is 11.53 and 0.97 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of QVC Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a QVC Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of QVC Exports Ltd is ₹42 and ₹162 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of QVC Exports Ltd?

QVC Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -71.66%, 3 Month at -19.80% and 1 Month at -10.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of QVC Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of QVC Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.22 %
Institutions - 0.41 %
Public - 26.37 %

