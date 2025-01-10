iifl-logo-icon 1
QVC Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

40
(-4.08%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4.2

4.59

0.77

0.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.75

14.33

17.42

16.95

Net Worth

24.95

18.92

18.19

17.72

Minority Interest

Debt

32.28

21.59

20.96

24.53

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.04

0.03

Total Liabilities

57.23

40.51

39.19

42.28

Fixed Assets

7.42

1.95

2.42

2.52

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.61

1.26

1.26

4.49

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.04

0

0

Networking Capital

45.96

36.45

34.62

34.8

Inventories

0

4.21

2.55

2.55

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

17.71

16.85

10.96

17.27

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

32.84

21.65

23.02

35.29

Sundry Creditors

-4.3

-4.85

-0.55

-1.3

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.29

-1.41

-1.36

-19.01

Cash

3.24

0.81

0.89

0.46

Total Assets

57.23

40.51

39.19

42.27

QVC Exports Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

