QVC Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.2
4.59
0.77
0.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.75
14.33
17.42
16.95
Net Worth
24.95
18.92
18.19
17.72
Minority Interest
Debt
32.28
21.59
20.96
24.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.04
0.03
Total Liabilities
57.23
40.51
39.19
42.28
Fixed Assets
7.42
1.95
2.42
2.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.61
1.26
1.26
4.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.04
0
0
Networking Capital
45.96
36.45
34.62
34.8
Inventories
0
4.21
2.55
2.55
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
17.71
16.85
10.96
17.27
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
32.84
21.65
23.02
35.29
Sundry Creditors
-4.3
-4.85
-0.55
-1.3
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.29
-1.41
-1.36
-19.01
Cash
3.24
0.81
0.89
0.46
Total Assets
57.23
40.51
39.19
42.27
No Record Found
