QVC Exports Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 04, 2024. QVC Exports Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 24-Sep-2024 to 30-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024) QVC Exports Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)