SectorTrading
Open₹0.79
Prev. Close₹0.79
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.51
Day's High₹0.81
Day's Low₹0.77
52 Week's High₹1.5
52 Week's Low₹0.66
Book Value₹-2.88
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47.12
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
61.2
61.2
61.2
61.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-237.25
-1.74
-1.97
12.34
Net Worth
-176.05
59.46
59.23
73.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
363.67
795.55
593.23
427.65
yoy growth (%)
-54.28
34.1
38.71
29.89
Raw materials
-344.82
-729.4
-557.1
-406.82
As % of sales
94.81
91.68
93.91
95.12
Employee costs
-1.03
-2.4
-1.03
-0.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.29
15.92
12.15
6.54
Depreciation
-1.59
-1.21
-0.69
-0.33
Tax paid
-0.05
-4.32
-4.24
-2.28
Working capital
1.99
67.25
52.83
32.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-54.28
34.1
38.71
29.89
Op profit growth
-59.1
51.79
54.63
22.36
EBIT growth
-49.28
50.77
54.81
24.32
Net profit growth
-113.13
44.46
86.97
34.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shrenikbhai Vimawala
Whole-time Director
Rishit Vimawala
Independent Director
Devarsh Shah
Independent Director
Shalin Nainesh Kusumgar
Whole-time Director
Kaivan Vimawala
Independent Director
Jalpika Joshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Ronak Dhruve
Independent Director
Kevin Maheshkumar Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shrenik Ltd
Summary
Shrenik Limited was originally formed as a proprietary firm in the name and style of Shree Shyam Corporation by Shrenikbhai Vimawala. Then the proprietary firm was converted into Partnership Firm and registered under The Indian Partnership Act, 1932 in the name and style of Shrenik Tradelink pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated November 01, 2012. Shrenik Tradelink thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company with the name of Shrenik Tradelink Private Limited on December 20, 2012. Further, name changed to Shrenik Private Limited on December 19, 2016. Consequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Shrenik Limited on April 03, 2017.The Company is involved in the field of Trading and Processing of all kinds of Paper, Pulp, Paper Boards etc. It serves its customers with variety of Paper Products like Copier, Maplitho, Coated Paper, FBB Board and a specialist paper commodity Royal Executive Bond. Apart from being the wholesale distributors the company has its own brand named Shrenik. Apart from procuring paper from local paper manufacturers and traders, the Company is also wholesaler distributors of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited in Gujarat region, Asia Pulp and Paper in Gujarat and Rajasthan region. The Companys business is divided into 5 categories consisting of Coated Paper, Uncoated Maplitho Paper, Copier Paper, Duplex Board and Folding boxboard. The Company came up with an Initial P
The Shrenik Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.77 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shrenik Ltd is ₹47.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shrenik Ltd is 0 and -0.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shrenik Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shrenik Ltd is ₹0.66 and ₹1.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shrenik Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -36.00%, 3 Years at -42.00%, 1 Year at -39.23%, 6 Month at -40.60%, 3 Month at -3.66% and 1 Month at 5.33%.
