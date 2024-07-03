iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shrenik Ltd Share Price

0.77
(-2.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.79
  • Day's High0.81
  • 52 Wk High1.5
  • Prev. Close0.79
  • Day's Low0.77
  • 52 Wk Low 0.66
  • Turnover (lac)9.51
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-2.88
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47.12
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shrenik Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.79

Prev. Close

0.79

Turnover(Lac.)

9.51

Day's High

0.81

Day's Low

0.77

52 Week's High

1.5

52 Week's Low

0.66

Book Value

-2.88

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47.12

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shrenik Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Shrenik Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shrenik Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.33%

Non-Promoter- 70.66%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 70.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shrenik Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

61.2

61.2

61.2

61.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-237.25

-1.74

-1.97

12.34

Net Worth

-176.05

59.46

59.23

73.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

363.67

795.55

593.23

427.65

yoy growth (%)

-54.28

34.1

38.71

29.89

Raw materials

-344.82

-729.4

-557.1

-406.82

As % of sales

94.81

91.68

93.91

95.12

Employee costs

-1.03

-2.4

-1.03

-0.91

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.29

15.92

12.15

6.54

Depreciation

-1.59

-1.21

-0.69

-0.33

Tax paid

-0.05

-4.32

-4.24

-2.28

Working capital

1.99

67.25

52.83

32.17

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-54.28

34.1

38.71

29.89

Op profit growth

-59.1

51.79

54.63

22.36

EBIT growth

-49.28

50.77

54.81

24.32

Net profit growth

-113.13

44.46

86.97

34.53

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shrenik Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shrenik Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shrenikbhai Vimawala

Whole-time Director

Rishit Vimawala

Independent Director

Devarsh Shah

Independent Director

Shalin Nainesh Kusumgar

Whole-time Director

Kaivan Vimawala

Independent Director

Jalpika Joshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Ronak Dhruve

Independent Director

Kevin Maheshkumar Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shrenik Ltd

Summary

Shrenik Limited was originally formed as a proprietary firm in the name and style of Shree Shyam Corporation by Shrenikbhai Vimawala. Then the proprietary firm was converted into Partnership Firm and registered under The Indian Partnership Act, 1932 in the name and style of Shrenik Tradelink pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated November 01, 2012. Shrenik Tradelink thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company with the name of Shrenik Tradelink Private Limited on December 20, 2012. Further, name changed to Shrenik Private Limited on December 19, 2016. Consequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Shrenik Limited on April 03, 2017.The Company is involved in the field of Trading and Processing of all kinds of Paper, Pulp, Paper Boards etc. It serves its customers with variety of Paper Products like Copier, Maplitho, Coated Paper, FBB Board and a specialist paper commodity Royal Executive Bond. Apart from being the wholesale distributors the company has its own brand named Shrenik. Apart from procuring paper from local paper manufacturers and traders, the Company is also wholesaler distributors of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited in Gujarat region, Asia Pulp and Paper in Gujarat and Rajasthan region. The Companys business is divided into 5 categories consisting of Coated Paper, Uncoated Maplitho Paper, Copier Paper, Duplex Board and Folding boxboard. The Company came up with an Initial P
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shrenik Ltd share price today?

The Shrenik Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.77 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shrenik Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shrenik Ltd is ₹47.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shrenik Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shrenik Ltd is 0 and -0.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shrenik Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shrenik Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shrenik Ltd is ₹0.66 and ₹1.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shrenik Ltd?

Shrenik Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -36.00%, 3 Years at -42.00%, 1 Year at -39.23%, 6 Month at -40.60%, 3 Month at -3.66% and 1 Month at 5.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shrenik Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shrenik Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 29.34 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 70.66 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shrenik Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.