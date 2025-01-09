Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2024 Shrenik Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 09, 2025 for approval of unaudited standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09.01.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

SHRENIK LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 14-Dec-2024 to consider Fund raising. Shrenik Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:14/12/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Shrenik Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcment Dated on: 07/10/2024) The Exchange had sought clarification from Shrenik Limited for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2024 with respect to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. On basis of above the Company was required to clarify the following: -1. Segment details not submitted The response of the Company is enclosed. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Shrenik Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024. the outcome is attached herewith

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Shrenik Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 18, 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. Shrenik Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Shrenik Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 18, 2024 to consider and approve the audited financial results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Shrenik Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/04/2024) The Exchange had sought clarification from Shrenik Limited for the quarter ended 31-Mar-2024 with respect to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. On basis of above the Company was required to clarify the following: -1. Segment details not submitted -2. Financial results submitted is not as per format prescribed by SEBI The response of the Company is enclosed. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 04/06/2024) Shrenik Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 20/06/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024

Shrenik Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on May 07, 2024 at the Registered Office of the company at 04:00 pm

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 10 Feb 2024