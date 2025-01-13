Shrenik Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
61.2
61.2
61.2
61.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-237.25
-1.74
-1.97
12.34
Net Worth
-176.05
59.46
59.23
73.54
Minority Interest
Debt
124.65
146.42
197.88
175.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.2
Total Liabilities
-51.4
205.88
257.11
249.55
Fixed Assets
0.01
2.06
2.89
9.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.18
0.18
0.05
0
Networking Capital
-52.59
203.64
254.16
238.37
Inventories
0
109.3
192.61
192.32
Inventory Days
193.02
Sundry Debtors
0.31
135.86
153.84
143.39
Debtor Days
143.91
Other Current Assets
1.36
16.19
9.52
6.62
Sundry Creditors
-49.92
-50.71
-94.98
-97.52
Creditor Days
97.87
Other Current Liabilities
-4.34
-7
-6.82
-6.44
Cash
1
0.01
0.03
1.57
Total Assets
-51.4
205.89
257.13
249.54
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.