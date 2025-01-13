iifl-logo-icon 1
Shrenik Ltd Balance Sheet

0.72
(-5.26%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:04:38 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

61.2

61.2

61.2

61.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-237.25

-1.74

-1.97

12.34

Net Worth

-176.05

59.46

59.23

73.54

Minority Interest

Debt

124.65

146.42

197.88

175.81

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.2

Total Liabilities

-51.4

205.88

257.11

249.55

Fixed Assets

0.01

2.06

2.89

9.6

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.18

0.18

0.05

0

Networking Capital

-52.59

203.64

254.16

238.37

Inventories

0

109.3

192.61

192.32

Inventory Days

193.02

Sundry Debtors

0.31

135.86

153.84

143.39

Debtor Days

143.91

Other Current Assets

1.36

16.19

9.52

6.62

Sundry Creditors

-49.92

-50.71

-94.98

-97.52

Creditor Days

97.87

Other Current Liabilities

-4.34

-7

-6.82

-6.44

Cash

1

0.01

0.03

1.57

Total Assets

-51.4

205.89

257.13

249.54

