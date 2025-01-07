iifl-logo-icon 1
Shrenik Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.76
(-1.30%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:28:46 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

363.67

795.55

593.23

427.65

yoy growth (%)

-54.28

34.1

38.71

29.89

Raw materials

-344.82

-729.4

-557.1

-406.82

As % of sales

94.81

91.68

93.91

95.12

Employee costs

-1.03

-2.4

-1.03

-0.91

As % of sales

0.28

0.3

0.17

0.21

Other costs

-4.62

-31.51

-13.86

-6.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.27

3.96

2.33

1.44

Operating profit

13.18

32.23

21.23

13.73

OPM

3.62

4.05

3.57

3.21

Depreciation

-1.59

-1.21

-0.69

-0.33

Interest expense

-17.66

-16.36

-9.25

-7.29

Other income

4.79

1.27

0.87

0.43

Profit before tax

-1.29

15.92

12.15

6.54

Taxes

-0.05

-4.32

-4.24

-2.28

Tax rate

4.17

-27.14

-34.93

-34.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.34

11.6

7.91

4.25

Exceptional items

-0.13

-0.3

-0.08

-0.07

Net profit

-1.48

11.3

7.82

4.18

yoy growth (%)

-113.13

44.46

86.97

34.53

NPM

-0.4

1.42

1.31

0.97

