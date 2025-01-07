Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
363.67
795.55
593.23
427.65
yoy growth (%)
-54.28
34.1
38.71
29.89
Raw materials
-344.82
-729.4
-557.1
-406.82
As % of sales
94.81
91.68
93.91
95.12
Employee costs
-1.03
-2.4
-1.03
-0.91
As % of sales
0.28
0.3
0.17
0.21
Other costs
-4.62
-31.51
-13.86
-6.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.27
3.96
2.33
1.44
Operating profit
13.18
32.23
21.23
13.73
OPM
3.62
4.05
3.57
3.21
Depreciation
-1.59
-1.21
-0.69
-0.33
Interest expense
-17.66
-16.36
-9.25
-7.29
Other income
4.79
1.27
0.87
0.43
Profit before tax
-1.29
15.92
12.15
6.54
Taxes
-0.05
-4.32
-4.24
-2.28
Tax rate
4.17
-27.14
-34.93
-34.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.34
11.6
7.91
4.25
Exceptional items
-0.13
-0.3
-0.08
-0.07
Net profit
-1.48
11.3
7.82
4.18
yoy growth (%)
-113.13
44.46
86.97
34.53
NPM
-0.4
1.42
1.31
0.97
