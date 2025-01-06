Shrenik Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.29
15.92
12.15
6.54
Depreciation
-1.59
-1.21
-0.69
-0.33
Tax paid
-0.05
-4.32
-4.24
-2.28
Working capital
1.99
67.25
52.83
32.17
Other operating items
Operating
-0.94
77.64
60.04
36.09
Capital expenditure
-1.71
6.41
2.8
0.68
Free cash flow
-2.65
84.05
62.84
36.77
Equity raised
109.9
78.66
47.36
17.5
Investing
0
0
0
-0.52
Financing
333.54
171.1
126.74
77.47
Dividends paid
0
0
2.04
0
Net in cash
440.79
333.81
238.99
131.22
