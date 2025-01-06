iifl-logo-icon 1
Shrenik Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.77
(-2.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:02 PM

Shrenik FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.29

15.92

12.15

6.54

Depreciation

-1.59

-1.21

-0.69

-0.33

Tax paid

-0.05

-4.32

-4.24

-2.28

Working capital

1.99

67.25

52.83

32.17

Other operating items

Operating

-0.94

77.64

60.04

36.09

Capital expenditure

-1.71

6.41

2.8

0.68

Free cash flow

-2.65

84.05

62.84

36.77

Equity raised

109.9

78.66

47.36

17.5

Investing

0

0

0

-0.52

Financing

333.54

171.1

126.74

77.47

Dividends paid

0

0

2.04

0

Net in cash

440.79

333.81

238.99

131.22

