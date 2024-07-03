Shrenik Ltd Summary

Shrenik Limited was originally formed as a proprietary firm in the name and style of Shree Shyam Corporation by Shrenikbhai Vimawala. Then the proprietary firm was converted into Partnership Firm and registered under The Indian Partnership Act, 1932 in the name and style of Shrenik Tradelink pursuant to Deed of Partnership dated November 01, 2012. Shrenik Tradelink thereafter converted from a Partnership Firm to a Private Limited Company with the name of Shrenik Tradelink Private Limited on December 20, 2012. Further, name changed to Shrenik Private Limited on December 19, 2016. Consequently, it was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Shrenik Limited on April 03, 2017.The Company is involved in the field of Trading and Processing of all kinds of Paper, Pulp, Paper Boards etc. It serves its customers with variety of Paper Products like Copier, Maplitho, Coated Paper, FBB Board and a specialist paper commodity Royal Executive Bond. Apart from being the wholesale distributors the company has its own brand named Shrenik. Apart from procuring paper from local paper manufacturers and traders, the Company is also wholesaler distributors of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited in Gujarat region, Asia Pulp and Paper in Gujarat and Rajasthan region. The Companys business is divided into 5 categories consisting of Coated Paper, Uncoated Maplitho Paper, Copier Paper, Duplex Board and Folding boxboard. The Company came up with an Initial Public Issue of 54,00,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 21.6 Crore in July, 2017.