Summary

WOL 3D India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Company under the name of Parekh Polyster Private Limited on November 01, 1988. The name of the Company was changed from Parekh Polyster Private Limited to Wol 3D India Private Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on June 20, 2018. Accordingly, the status of Company was constituted to a Public Limited and Company name changed to WOL 3D India Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 02, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is engaged in the business of providing 3D Printing solutions enabling easier prototyping finding its application in various sectors like manufacturing, education, engineering, architecture, interior designing, fashion designing, product designing, medical, dental etc. The Company product portfolio comprise of Desktop 3D Printer, Industrial 3D Printer, Resin 3D Printer, DIY 3D Printer, Multi Color 3DPrinter, etc. 3D Printing is used for additive manufacturing (AM) which is a computer-controlled process that creates three dimensional objects by depositing materials, usually in layers. Expanding operations towards back integration, the Company manufacture thermoplastic filaments used in 3D printers made from Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) and Polylactic Acid (PLA) plastic.The Company ventured into the innovative business of 3D Printing Solutions by launching products in 2019. It set up 3D Filament manufacturing plant in 2020. It also la

Read More