iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

WOL 3D India Ltd Share Price

144
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open141
  • Day's High144
  • 52 Wk High189.05
  • Prev. Close144
  • Day's Low141
  • 52 Wk Low 130.1
  • Turnover (lac)14.4
  • P/E18.46
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value50.2
  • EPS7.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)92.91
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

WOL 3D India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

141

Prev. Close

144

Turnover(Lac.)

14.4

Day's High

144

Day's Low

141

52 Week's High

189.05

52 Week's Low

130.1

Book Value

50.2

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

92.91

P/E

18.46

EPS

7.8

Divi. Yield

0

WOL 3D India Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

WOL 3D India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

WOL 3D India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:17 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.47%

Non-Promoter- 11.81%

Institutions: 11.81%

Non-Institutions: 22.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

WOL 3D India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.61

2.67

2.26

1.42

Net Worth

10.61

5.67

3.26

2.42

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

WOL 3D India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT WOL 3D India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rahul Virendra Chandalia

Whole Time Director & CFO

Saloni Rahul Chandalia

Whole-time Director

Pradeep Shripal Jain

Non Executive Director

Swati Pradeep Jain

Independent Director

Bipin Moolchand Kothari

Independent Director

Keyur Keshavji Karia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nayna Pratik Lunker

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by WOL 3D India Ltd

Summary

WOL 3D India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Company under the name of Parekh Polyster Private Limited on November 01, 1988. The name of the Company was changed from Parekh Polyster Private Limited to Wol 3D India Private Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on June 20, 2018. Accordingly, the status of Company was constituted to a Public Limited and Company name changed to WOL 3D India Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 02, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is engaged in the business of providing 3D Printing solutions enabling easier prototyping finding its application in various sectors like manufacturing, education, engineering, architecture, interior designing, fashion designing, product designing, medical, dental etc. The Company product portfolio comprise of Desktop 3D Printer, Industrial 3D Printer, Resin 3D Printer, DIY 3D Printer, Multi Color 3DPrinter, etc. 3D Printing is used for additive manufacturing (AM) which is a computer-controlled process that creates three dimensional objects by depositing materials, usually in layers. Expanding operations towards back integration, the Company manufacture thermoplastic filaments used in 3D printers made from Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) and Polylactic Acid (PLA) plastic.The Company ventured into the innovative business of 3D Printing Solutions by launching products in 2019. It set up 3D Filament manufacturing plant in 2020. It also la
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the WOL 3D India Ltd share price today?

The WOL 3D India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹144 today.

What is the Market Cap of WOL 3D India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of WOL 3D India Ltd is ₹92.91 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of WOL 3D India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of WOL 3D India Ltd is 18.46 and 2.87 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of WOL 3D India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a WOL 3D India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of WOL 3D India Ltd is ₹130.1 and ₹189.05 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of WOL 3D India Ltd?

WOL 3D India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -23.83%, 3 Month at -15.62% and 1 Month at -4.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of WOL 3D India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of WOL 3D India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.48 %
Institutions - 10.48 %
Public - 24.04 %

QUICKLINKS FOR WOL 3D India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.