Open₹141
Prev. Close₹144
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.4
Day's High₹144
Day's Low₹141
52 Week's High₹189.05
52 Week's Low₹130.1
Book Value₹50.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)92.91
P/E18.46
EPS7.8
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.61
2.67
2.26
1.42
Net Worth
10.61
5.67
3.26
2.42
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rahul Virendra Chandalia
Whole Time Director & CFO
Saloni Rahul Chandalia
Whole-time Director
Pradeep Shripal Jain
Non Executive Director
Swati Pradeep Jain
Independent Director
Bipin Moolchand Kothari
Independent Director
Keyur Keshavji Karia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nayna Pratik Lunker
Reports by WOL 3D India Ltd

Summary
Summary
WOL 3D India Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Company under the name of Parekh Polyster Private Limited on November 01, 1988. The name of the Company was changed from Parekh Polyster Private Limited to Wol 3D India Private Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on June 20, 2018. Accordingly, the status of Company was constituted to a Public Limited and Company name changed to WOL 3D India Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 02, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is engaged in the business of providing 3D Printing solutions enabling easier prototyping finding its application in various sectors like manufacturing, education, engineering, architecture, interior designing, fashion designing, product designing, medical, dental etc. The Company product portfolio comprise of Desktop 3D Printer, Industrial 3D Printer, Resin 3D Printer, DIY 3D Printer, Multi Color 3DPrinter, etc. 3D Printing is used for additive manufacturing (AM) which is a computer-controlled process that creates three dimensional objects by depositing materials, usually in layers. Expanding operations towards back integration, the Company manufacture thermoplastic filaments used in 3D printers made from Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) and Polylactic Acid (PLA) plastic.The Company ventured into the innovative business of 3D Printing Solutions by launching products in 2019. It set up 3D Filament manufacturing plant in 2020. It also la
The WOL 3D India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹144 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of WOL 3D India Ltd is ₹92.91 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of WOL 3D India Ltd is 18.46 and 2.87 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a WOL 3D India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of WOL 3D India Ltd is ₹130.1 and ₹189.05 as of 03 Jan ‘25
WOL 3D India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -23.83%, 3 Month at -15.62% and 1 Month at -4.32%.
