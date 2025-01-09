WOL 3D India Ltd Management Discussions

You should read the following discussion in conjunction with our restated financial statements attached in the chapter titled "Financial Information of the Company" beginning on page 165. You should also read the section titled "Risk Factors" on page 29 and the section titled "Forward Looking Statements" on page 19 of this Red Herring Prospectus, which discusses a number of factors and contingencies that could affect our financial condition and results of operations. The following discussion relates to us, and, unless otherwise stated or the context requires otherwise, is based on our Restated financial Statements. Our financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Indian GAAP, the Companies Act and the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations and restated as described in the report of our auditor dated September 12, 2024 which is included in this Red Herring Prospectus under "Financial Statements". The Restated Financial

Information has been prepared on a basis that differs in certain material respects from generally accepted accounting principles in other jurisdictions, including US GAAP and IFRS. Our financial year ends on March 31 of each year, and all references to a particular financial year are to the twelve-month period ended March 31 of that year.

Business Overview

We are engaged in the business of providing 3D Printing solutions enabling easier prototyping finding its application in various sectors like manufacturing, education, engineering, architecture, interior designing, fashion designing, product designing, medical, dental etc. We are a 3D Printing Solutions Company aimed at bridging gap between ideation and manufacturing by providing high quality and cost-effective 3D Printing solutions with cutting edge technology. Our portfolio of offerings includes (i) Hardwares like: 3D printers, 3D Scanners, Laser Engravers and 3D pens (ii) Consumables like: 3D Filaments, 3D Resins, (iii) 3D Prototyping services and (iv) Other services. 3D Printing is used for additive manufacturing (AM) which is a computer-controlled process that creates three dimensional objects by depositing materials, usually in layers. 3D-printing allows materials to be created without joints and with minimal post-processing. Multiple materials can be used during this process, which makes it easy to create new products with minimal waste and lower materials costs.

Ventured into the innovative business since 2019, our product portfolio includes wide range of 3D Printers offering various solutions comprising of: Desktop 3D Printer, Industrial 3D Printer, Resin 3D Printer, DIY 3D Printer, Multi Color 3D Printer, etc. Furthermore, our product portfolio includes 3D Pens which are used to draw three-dimensional objects. These 3D Pens are available in safe, multi-color, easy to operate, plug & play, LED Screen in 8 designs out of which three are patented by the company. This was a new milestone in 2023 when our company received Patent registration for the design of its 3D Pens. Currently, we are the distributors for International 3D Printer brands like Flashforge, Creality, Bambu lab, Phrozen and Elegoo. We largely import these printers and we have got trademark registrations in India for some of the popular 3D Printer brands like: Flashforge, Fila-tech, Wol3D, Qidi Technology, X-smart 4.0s, I Tech 4.0s, itouch3D, Hismart4.0s, Creality 3D, Creality and Pixel 3D.

Expanding our operations towards back integration, we also manufacture 3D filaments used in additive manufacturing process. We manufacture these thermoplastic filaments used in 3D printers made from Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) and Polylactic Acid (PLA) plastic. Our range of products are offered at different pricing points to meet diverse customer requirements. Additionally, we design, develop, manufacture, and sell a wide range of aesthetic products made out of 3D Printing technology. We also provide Prototyping services using FDM, SLA and SLS technology. Our prototyping solutions include services through (i) CAD/CAM moddel, (ii) Reverse Engineering and (iii) Vacuum casting

Over the years we have expanded our operations through our branch offices and franchisee agreements. As on date of the Red Herring Prospectus, we have our 4 branch offices located in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Mumbai and 5 franchisee offices located in Pune, Chennai, Coimbatore, Rajkot and Nagarcoil. Moreover, we have successfully built a 3D Printing Experience Centre at all these locations where anyone can walk in and experience this technology that can be easily used in everyday lives and in all industries. This facility demonstrates that high-end technology can be both simply understood and used in industrial applications and in everyday life. We have our manufacturing facility located at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra with the focus on manufacturing of filaments used in 3D Printing solutions. Our manufacturing facility is accredited with ISO 9001:2015, ROHS, CE and BIS Certificate. Our products are largely sold through our experience centres or are sold online through e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart India Private Limited, Jiomart, Firstcry, Indiamart, Snapdeal, Moglix and Amazon Seller Services Private Limited or through retail chains outlets like CROMA and Crosswords. Our company was aired on Shark Tank India in year 2023, which gathered recognition and awareness of our products and its application.

This business was founded by our 1st generation Promoters, Rahul Virendra Chandalia, Saloni Rahul Chandalia, Pradeep Shripal Jain and Swati Pradeep Jain who have been associated with our Company since 2019 and have an experience of around 13 years, 13 years, 20 years and 3 years respectively. We believe that the sector-specific experience and expertise of our promoters has contributed significantly in the growth of our Company. The innovative ideas of and quality delivery by our promoters bear testimony to the customer confidence that we have gained for our products. Recently our company was aired at the live TV Show Shark Tank Season 2 which gathered recognition and awareness of our products and its application.

Key Performance Indicators of our Company

( in Lakhs except percentages and ratios)

Key Financial Performance FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 FY 2021-22 Revenue from operations(1) 3958.62 2331.11 1969.25 EBITDA(2) 694.37 355.55 113.28 EBITDA Margin(3) 17.54% 15.25% 5.75% PAT 503.30 240.56 84.42 PAT Margin(4) 12.71% 10.32% 4.29% Net Worth (5) 1061.22 566.80 326.25 Return on Net Worth (6) 47.43% 42.44% 25.88% RoCE (%)(7) 42.50% 28.54% 13.55%

Notes:

(1)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(7)

Revenue from Operations means the Revenue from Operations as appearing in the Restated Financial StatementsEBITDA is calculated as Profit before tax + Depreciation + Interest Expenses - Other Income‘EBITDA Margin’ is calculated as EBITDA divided by Revenue from Operations‘PAT Margin’ is calculated as PAT for the period/year divided by revenue from operations.Net worth means the aggregate value of the paid-up share capital and reserves and surplus of the company.Return on Equity is ratio of Profit after Tax and Average Shareholder EquityReturn on Capital Employed is calculated as EBIT divided by capital employed, which is defined as shareholders’ equity plus total borrowings {current & non-current}.

STATEMENT OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

For details in respect of "Statement of Significant Accounting Policies", please refer to Annexure IV of Restated Financial Statements beginning on page 172 of this Red Herring Prospectus.

Factors Affecting our Results of Operations

1. General economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate and in the local, regional, national and international economies;

2. Inability to promptly identify and respond to changing customer preferences or evolving trends.

3. If one or more of our major customers choose not to source their requirements from us or to terminate our long-term contracts;

4. Our ability to effectively manage the operations of and costs associated with our manufacturing facilities;

5. Any slowdown or shutdown in our manufacturing operations or strikes, work stoppages or increased wage demands by our employees that could interfere with our operations;

6. Our reliance on a combination of trade mark, Patent, trade secret, copyright law and contractual restrictions and our inability to protect our intellectual property rights;

7. Exchange rate fluctuations that may adversely affect our results of operations, due to our significant Imports.

8. We may not be able to sustain our historical growth rates, and our historical performance may not be indicative of our future growth or financial results;

9. Failure to successfully upgrade our product portfolio, from time to time;

10. Any change in government policies resulting in increases in taxes payable by us; 11. Our ability to retain our key managements persons and other employees;

12. Changes in laws and regulations that apply to the industries in which we operate; 13. Our ability to grow our business;

14. Restrictions on the import of our raw materials and/or an increase in shipment costs; 15. Reduction in the demand of our products;

16. Our Inability to import goods from different countries.

17. Failure to comply with the quality standards and requirements of our customers;

18. Inflation, deflation, unanticipated turbulence in interest rates, equity prices or other rates or prices;

19. Company’s ability to successfully implement its growth strategy and expansion plans;

20. Failure to comply with regulations prescribed by authorities of the jurisdictions in which we operate; 21. Inability to successfully obtain registrations in a timely manner or at all;

22. Occurrence of Environmental Problems & Uninsured Losses;

23. Conflicts of interest with affiliated companies, the promoter group and other related parties; 24. Any adverse outcome in the legal proceedings in which we are involved;

25. Concentration of ownership among our Promoters; 26. Other factors beyond our control.

Discussion on Result of Operations

The following discussion on results of operations should be read in conjunction with the Restated Financial Statements for the financial years ended on March 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022.

( In Lakhs)

Particulars March 31, 2024 % of Total Income March 31, 2023 % of Total Income March 31, 2022 % of Total Income Revenue From Operations 3958.62 98.93% 2331.11 98.30% 1969.25 96.67% Other Income 42.80 1.07% 40.21 1.70% 67.78 3.33% Total Revenue 4001.43 100.00% 2371.32 100.00% 2037.03 100.00% Expenditure Cost of Material consumed 210.08 5.25% 92.35 3.89% 77.68 3.81% Purchases of stock in Trade 2989.86 74.72% 1496.61 63.11% 1550.52 76.12% Change in inventories of finished goods -688.06 -17.20% -20.87 -0.88% -243.32 -11.94% Employee Benefit Expenses 225.09 5.63% 121.37 5.12% 124.80 6.13% Finance Cost 50.21 0.94% 26.53 1.12% 51.21 2.51% Depreciation and Amortisation Expenses 19.53 0.49% 29.26 1.23% 14.88 0.73% Other Expenses 521.64 13.04 % 285.81 12.05% 343.70 16.87% Total Expenditure 3328.36 82.86% 2031.06 85.65% 1919.47 94.23% Profit/(Loss) Before Tax 673.06 17.14% 340.25 14.35% 117.57 5.77% Tax Expense: Current Tax 172.35 4.39% 100.00 4.22% 35.50 1.74% Adjustment of tax Deferred Tax -2.59 -0.06% -0.31 -0.01% -2.35 -0.12% Total Tax Expense 169.76 4.32% 99.69 4.20% 33.15 1.63% Net Profit and loss as restated 503.30 12.82% 240.56 10.14% 84.42 4.14%

Revenue from operations:

Revenue from operations mainly consists of revenue from sale of goods and services by providing 3D Printing solutions enabling easier prototyping to various sectors.

Other Incomes

Other income primarily comprises of Interest Income, Franchisee Fee, Foreign Exchange Fluctuation A/C, Claim Received for Damaged Goods.

Total Expenses:

Total expenses consist of operating cost like Cost of Material consumed, Purchases of stock in Trade, Change in inventories of finished goods, Employee benefits expense, Finance costs, Depreciation and amortization expenses and other expenses.

Cost of Material consumed:

Cost of Material consumed expenses primarily comprises of Purchase of Raw Material & Spare parts.

Cost of Purchases of stock in Trade:

Cost of Purchases of stock in Trade primarily comprises of Purchase of 3D printers, 3D Scanners, Laser Engravers and 3D pens.

Change in inventories of finished goods:

Change in inventories of finished goods comprises of increase/ (decrease) in stock of finished goods.

Employee benefits expense:

Employee benefits expense primarily comprises of Salaries and Incentives, Director remuneration, Staff welfare expenses, Contribution to PF & Other Funds and Gratuity Expenses.

Finance Costs:

Our Finance cost includes Interest expenses on Unsecured Loan, Interest on Bank Loan and Bank charges including processing fees.

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses:

Depreciation includes depreciation on Plant and Machinery, Furniture and Fixture, Vehicles, Office Equipments and Computers.

Other Expenses:

Other Expenses consists of Expenses like: Brokerage and Commission, Audit Fees, Bad Debts, Advertisement Charges, Selling & Distribution Expenses, Business Promotion Exp, Clearing & Forwarding, Damage Stock, Electricity Charges, Freight & Transportation Charges, Insurance, Labour Charges, Late Fees and Penalties, Membership Fees, Office Exp, Postage And Courier, Printing And Stationary Exp, Packing , Material & Forwarding Expense, Prototype Expenses, R&M To Building, Rent, Rates & Taxes, Repairs & Maintenance to P&M, Telephone & Mobile, Travelling & Conveyance, Legal, Professional & Consultancy Fee and Other Expenses.

FINANCIAL YEAR 2024 COMPARED TO FINANCIAL YEAR 2023

Total Income:

Total income for the financial year 2023-24 stood at Rs 4001.43 Lakhs whereas in Financial Year 2022-23 the same stood at Rs. 2371.32 Lakhs representing an increase of 68.74%. The main reason of increase was increase in the volume of business operations of the company.

Revenue from Operations

During the financial year 2023-24 the net revenue from operation of our Company increased to Rs. 3958.62 Lakhs as against Rs. 2331.11 Lakhs in the Financial Year 2022-23 representing an increase of 69.82%. The main reason of increase was due to increase in the sales of Goods by 72.70% from Rs. 2202.53 Lakhs in the Financial Year 2022-23 as compared to Rs. 3803.76 Lakhs in the financial year 2023-24.

Other Income:

During the financial year 2023-24 the other income of our Company increased to Rs 42.80 Lakhs as against Rs. 40.21 lakhs in the Financial Year 2022-23 representing a increase of 6.45% which was due to increase in income from (i) Foreign Exchange Fluctuation A/C of Rs. 27.86 lakhs in the financial year 2023-24 as compared to Rs. 20.08 lakhs in financial year 2022-23 which amount to increase of 38.74%, (ii) Claim Received for Damaged Goods of Rs.12.59 lakhs in the financial year 2023-24 which was not there in financial year 2022-23.

Total Expenses

The total expense for the financial year 2023-24 increased to Rs. 3328.36 Lakhs from Rs. 2031.07 lakhs in the Financial Year 2022-23 representing an increase of 63.87 %. Such increase was due to increase in business operations of the Company.

Cost of Raw Material consumed

The Cost of material consumed for the financial year 2023-24 increased to Rs. 210.08 lakhs from Rs. 92.35 lakhs in the Financial Year 2022-23 representing an increase of 127.48 %. Such increase was due to increase in purchase of Raw Material & Spare parts from Rs 139.89 lakhs in financial year 2022-2023 to Rs 521.04 lakhs in financial year 2022-2023 representing a increase of 272.48%.

Purchase of Stock in Trade

The Total Purchase of Stock in Trade for the financial year 2023-24 increased to Rs. 2989.86 lakhs from Rs. 1496.61 lakhs in the Financial Year 2022-23 representing a increase of 99.78%.

Change in inventories of finished goods

Our Change in inventories of finished goods comprises of increase/decrease in finished goods. The closing inventories of finished goods for the financial year 2023-24 was Rs 1269.70 lakhs as compared to Rs 581.64 lakhs in the Financial Year 2022-23 representing an increase of 118.30 %. This was primarily due to higher level of closing stock at end of financial year 2023-24 compared to financial year 2022-23.

Employee benefits expense:

Our Company has incurred Rs. 225.09 Lakhs as Employee benefits expense during the financial year 2023-24 as compared to Rs. 121.37 Lakhs in the financial year 2022-23. The increase of 85.46% was due to increase in (i) Salaries and Wages of Rs. 179.93 lakhs in the financial year 2023-24 as compared to Rs. 81.28 lakhs in financial year 2022-23 which amount to increase of 121.37 %, (ii) Contribution to PF & Other Funds of Rs.7.52 in the financial year 2023-24 as compared to Rs. 4.82 lakhs in financial year 2022-23 which amount to increase of 56.11 %.

Finance Costs:

Our Company has incurred Rs.50.21 Lakhs as finance cost during the financial year 2023-24 as compared to Rs. 26.53 Lakhs in the financial year 2022-23. The increase of 89.29 % was due to (i) increase in Interest on Unsecured loan and Bank Loan and (ii) increase in Bank Charges including processing fees.

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses:

Depreciation for the financial year 2023-24 stood at Rs. 19.53 Lakhs as against Rs. 29.26 Lakhs during the financial year 2022-23. The decrease in depreciation was around 33.25% which was due to no new addition in Fixed Assets as compared to FY 2022-23.

Other Expenses:

Our Company has incurred Rs. 521.64 Lakhs during the Financial Year 2023-24 on other expenses as against Rs. 285.81 Lakhs during the financial year 2022-23. There was a increase of 82.51% mainly due to (i) Increase in Brokerage & commission by 810.07% from Rs. 5.19 lakhs in financial year 2022-23 to Rs. 47.24 Lakhs in financial year 2023-24, (ii) increase in Business Promotion Exp by 2744.96 % from Rs. 2.44 lakhs in financial year 2022-23 to Rs. 69.40 lakhs in financial year 2023-24, (iii) increase in Clearing & Forwarding by 81.93% from Rs. 25.12 lakhs in financial year 2022-23 to Rs. 45.70 lakhs in financial year 2023-24, (iv) increase in Postage And Courier Exp by 36.75% from Rs. 35.83 lakhs in financial year 2022-23 to Rs. 49.00 lakhs in financial year 2023-24, (v) increase in Rent, Rates & Taxes by 289.50% from Rs. 10.71 lakhs in financial year 2022-23 to Rs. 41.70 lakhs in financial year 2023-24, and (vii) increase in Legal, Professional & Consultancy Fee by 104.87% from Rs. 16.31 lakhs in financial year 2022-23 to Rs. 33.41 in financial year 2023-24.

Restated Profit before tax:

Net profit before tax for the financial year 2023-24 increased to Rs. 673.06 Lakhs as compared to Rs 340.25 Lakhs in the financial year 2022-23. The increase of 97.81 % was majorly due to factors as mentioned above.

Restated profit after tax:

Our profit after tax for the year increased by 109.23 % from profit of Rs. 240.56 lakhs in financial year 2022-23 to net profit Rs. 503.30 lakhs in financial year 2023-24. Consequently, our PAT Margin expanded to 12.71% in financial year 2023-24 from 10.32 % in financial year 2022-23, majorly due to factors as mentioned above.

FINANCIAL YEAR 2023 COMPARED TO FINANCIAL YEAR 2022

Total Income:

Total income for the financial year 2022-23 stood at Rs 2371.32 Lakhs whereas in Financial Year 2021-22 the same stood at Rs. 2037.03 Lakhs representing an increase of 16.41 %. The main reason of increase was increase in the volume of business operations of the company.

Revenue from Operations

During the financial year 2022-23 the net revenue from operation of our Company increased to Rs. 2331.11 Lakhs as against Rs. 1969.25 Lakhs in the Financial Year 2021-22 representing an increase of 18.38%. The main reason of increase was due to increase in the sales of services by 822.36% from 13.94 Lakhs in the Financial Year 2021-22 as compared to Rs. 128.58 Lakhs in the financial year 2022-23.

Other Income:

During the financial year 2022-23 the other income of our Company decreased to Rs 40.21 Lakhs as against Rs. 67.78 lakhs in the Financial Year 2021-22 representing a decrease of 40.67% which was due to decrease in income from (i) Foreign Exchange Fluctuation A/C of Rs. 20.08 lakhs in the financial year 2022-23 as compared to Rs. 61.77 lakhs in financial year 2021-22 which amount to decrease of 67.49%, (ii) Other Income of Rs.0.08 lakhs in the financial year 2022-23 as compared to Rs. 4.47 lakhs in financial year 2021-22 which amount to decrease of 98.20%.

Total Expenses

The total expense for the financial year 2022-23 increased to Rs. 2031.06 Lakhs from Rs. 1919.47 lakhs in the Financial Year 2021-22 representing an increase of 5.81 %. Such increase was due to increase in business operations of the Company.

Cost of Raw Material consumed

The Cost of material consumed for the financial year 2022-23 increased to Rs. 92.35 lakhs from Rs. 77.68 lakhs in the Financial Year 2021-22 representing an increase of 18.89%. Such increase was due to increase in purchase of Raw Material & Spare parts from Rs 104.65 lakhs in financial year 2021-2022 to Rs 139.89 lakhs in financial year 2022-2023 representing a increase of 33.67%.

Purchase of Stock in Trade

The Total Purchase of Stock in Trade for the financial year 2022-23 decreased to Rs. 1496.61 lakhs from Rs. 1550.52 lakhs in the Financial Year 2021-22 representing a decrease of 3.48%.

Change in inventories of finished goods

Our Change in inventories of finished goods comprises of increase/decrease in finished goods. The closing inventories of finished goods for the financial year 2022-23 was Rs (20.87) lakhs as compared to Rs (243.32) lakhs in the Financial Year 2021-22 representing a decrease of 91.42%. The closing inventories of finished goods for the financial year 2022-23 was Rs 581.64 lakhs as compared to Rs. 560.78 lakhs in the Financial Year 2021-22 representing an increase of 3.72%. This was primarily due to higher level of closing stock at end of financial year 2022-23 compared to financial year 2021-22.

Employee benefits expense:

Our Company has incurred Rs. 121.37 Lakhs as Employee benefits expense during the financial year 2022-23 as compared to Rs. 124.80 Lakhs in the financial year 2021-22. The decrease of 2.75% was due to decrease in (i) Director remuneration of Rs. 30 lakhs in the financial year 2022-23 as compared to Rs. 60 lakhs in financial year 2021-22 which amount to decrease of 50.00 %, (ii) Staff Welfare Expenses of Rs.3.60 in the financial year 2022-23 as compared to Rs. 3.85 lakhs in financial year 2021-22 which amount to decrease of 6.72 %.

Finance Costs:

Our Company has incurred Rs. 26.53 Lakhs as finance cost during the financial year 2022-23 as compared to Rs. 51.21 Lakhs in the financial year 2021-22. The decrease of 48.20 % was due to (i) decrease in Interest on Unsecured loan and (ii) decrease in Bank Charges including processing fees.

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses:

Depreciation for the financial year 2022-23 stood at Rs. 29.26 Lakhs as against Rs. 14.88 Lakhs during the financial year 2021-22. The increase in depreciation was around 96.68% which was due to addition in Plant & Machinery, Furniture & Fittings, vehicles, Computers and Office Equipments.

Other Expenses:

Our Company has incurred Rs. 285.81 Lakhs during the Financial Year 2022-23 on other expenses as against Rs. 343.70 Lakhs during the financial year 2021-22. There was a decrease of 16.84% mainly due to (i) Decrease in Brokerage & commission by 88.44% from Rs. 44.9 lakhs in financial year 2021-22 to Rs. 5.19 Lakhs in financial year 2022-23, (ii) decrease in Business Promotion Exp by 71.21% from Rs. 8.47 lakhs in financial year 2021-22 to Rs. 2.44 lakhs in financial year 2022-23, (iii) decrease in Damage Stock Exp by 100.00% from Rs. 4.66 lakhs in financial year 2021-22 to Rs. 0 in financial year 2022-23, (iv) decrease in Freight & Transportation Charges Exp by 41.57% from Rs. 50.26 lakhs in financial year 2021-22 to Rs. 29.37 lakhs in financial year 2022-23, (v) decrease in Labour Charges Exp by 47.10% from Rs. 6.41 lakhs in financial year 2021-22 to Rs. 3.39 lakhs in financial year 2022-23, (vi) decrease in Rent, Rates & Taxes by 72.58% from Rs. 39.05 lakhs in financial year 2021-22 to Rs. 10.71 lakhs in financial year 2022-23, (vii) decrease in Telephone & Mobile Exp by 100% from Rs. 1.51 lakhs in financial year 2021-22 to Rs. 0 in financial year 2022-23.

Restated Profit before tax:

Net profit before tax for the financial year 2022-23 increased to Rs. 340.25 Lakhs as compared to Rs 117.57 Lakhs in the financial year 2021-22. The increase of 189.41% was majorly due to factors as mentioned above.

Restated profit after tax:

Our profit after tax for the year increased by 184.96% from profit of Rs. 84.42 lakhs in financial year 2021-22 to net profit Rs. 240.56 lakhs in financial year 2022-23. Consequently, our PAT Margin expanded to 10.32 % in financial year 2022-23 from 4.29% in financial year 2021-22. There has been an increase in the PAT Margin in FY 23 as compared to FY 22 due to factors like:

1. Over the years company was able to create its brand visibility in FY 23 as compared to FY 22 which led to increase its overall turnover with competitive sourcing leading to higher margins in FY 23.

2. There was a reduction in overall cost of products being sold. The cost of material consumed, Purchases of stock in Trade and Change in inventories of finished goods in totality contributed to approx. 66% of Total income in FY 2023 as compared to approx. 68% of Total income in FY 2022. There has been overall reduction of 2% in FY 23 as compared to FY 22. adding to 2% PAT margin

3. Other income decreased from Rs 67.78 lakhs representing 3.33% of Total income in FY 22 to Rs 40.21 lakhs representing 1.70% of total income in FY 23. Other income reduced majorly due to reduction in income from Foreign Exchange Fluctuation which reduced from Rs 61.77 lakhs in FY 22 to Rs 20.08 lakhs in FY 23. reducing PAT margin by 1.63%

4. The revenue from operations increased by 18.38% in FY 23, however certain expenses did not increase in same proportion as mentioned below: a. Employee Benefit Expenses decreased to Rs 121.37 Lakhs representing 5.12% of Total income in FY 2023 as compared to Rs 124.80 lakhs representing 6.13% of Total income in FY 2022 adding to 1% PAT margin b. Finance cost decreased to Rs 26.53 Lakhs representing 1.12% of Total income in FY 2023 as compared to Rs

51.21 lakhs representing 2.51% of Total income in FY 2022 - adding to 1.39% PAT margin c. Other Expenses decreased to Rs 285.81 Lakhs representing 12.05% of Total income in FY 2023 as compared to

Rs 343.70 lakhs representing 16.87% of Total income in FY 2022.- adding to 4.82% PAT margin The major reason for to decrease in other expenses is due to

(i) Decrease in Rent, Rates & Taxes to Rs 10.71 lakhs in FY 2023 as compared to Rs 39.05 lakhs in FY 2022 (ii) Decrease in Freight & Transportation Charges to Rs 29.37 lakhs in FY 2023 as compared to Rs 50.26 lakhs in FY 2022 and Clearing & Forwarding to Rs 25.12 lakhs in FY 2023 as compared to Rs 29.79 lakhs in FY 2022. (iii) Decrease in outgoing commission of the company to Rs 5.19 lakhs in FY 2023 as compared to Rs 44.90 lakhs due to increased awareness and publicity about the products offered. As the awareness increased the company was able to expand its market with direct sales and reduced expenses on commission.

Information required as per Item (II)(C)(iv) of Part A of Schedule VI to the SEBI Regulations:

An analysis of reasons for the changes in significant items of income and expenditure is given hereunder:

1. Unusual or infrequent events or transactions

The impact of COVID 19 pandemic which occurred in past affected the supply chain in our business operations and accordingly, the financial position of the company. Any unusual or infrequent events like: COVID 19, if occurred in future may affect the future operations and performance of the company.

2. Significant economic changes that materially affected or are likely to affect income from continuing operations.

There are no significant economic changes that may materially affect or likely to affect income from continuing operations.

3. Known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on sales, revenue or income from continuing operations.

Apart from the risks as disclosed under Section "Risk Factors" beginning on page 29 of the Red Herring Prospectus, in our opinion there are no other known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenue or income from continuing operations.

4. Future changes in relationship between costs and revenues

Other than as described in the sections "Risk Factors", "Our Business" and "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" on pages 29, 113 and 203 respectively, to our knowledge, no future relationship between expenditure and income is expected to have a material adverse impact on our operations and finances.

5. Segment Reporting

Our company operates in a single product segment. For details on geographical segment please refer "Annexure IV" forming part of "Financial Information of the Company" on page 172 of the Red Herring Prospectus

6. Status of any publicly announced New Products or Business Segment

Except as disclosed in the Chapter "Our Business", our Company has not announced any new product or service.

7. Seasonality of business

Our business is not subject to seasonality. For further information, see "Industry Overview" and "Our Business" on pages 97 and 113 respectively.

8. Dependence on single or few customers

During the FY 23-24, FY 22-23 and FY 21-22 our top 10 customers contributed to 46.20%, 53.61% and 57.47% of our revenue from operations. For further information, see "Risk Factors" on page 29 of this Red Herring Prospectus.

9. Competitive conditions

Competitive conditions are as described under the Chapters "Industry Overview" and "Our Business" beginning on pages 97 and 113 respectively of this Red Herring Prospectus.

10. Details of material developments after the date of last balance sheet i.e. March 31, 2024

After the date of last Balance sheet i.e. March 31, 2024, the following material events have occurred after the last audited period

1. We have capitalized the profits of the company by issuing 20,00,000 equity shares of Face Value of Rs. 10/- in ratio of 2:3 (2 new equity shares for 3 Existing shares) approved in Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on April 25, 2024.

2. We have passed a Resolution in the meeting of Board of Directors dated April 22, 2024 authorizing the Board of Directors to raise funds by making an Initial Public Offering.

3. We have passed a special resolution in the Extra-ordinary General meeting dated April 25, 2024 authorizing the Board of Directors to raise funds by making an Initial Public Offering.

4. Our Company has approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus vide resolution in the Board Meeting dated May 09, 2024.

5. Our Company has approved the Restated Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 in the Board meeting dated September 12, 2024

6. Our Company has approved the Red Herring Prospectus vide resolution in the Board Meeting dated September 13, 2024