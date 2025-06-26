iifl-logo
Pro FX Tech Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Pro FX Tech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Pro FX Tech Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

26 Jun, 2025|04:00 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

Pro FX Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

12.87

12.87

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.04

11.85

15.36

8.22

Net Worth

36.91

24.72

15.37

8.23

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Pro FX Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,526.9

111.662,91,649.934,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

795.85

52.8127,934.34225.640.91914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

306.8

16.6123,984.84209.452.2213,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

580.5

130.4512,822.3832.010.26311.4967.52

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

71.27

134.4710,690.50.3200.239.7

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pro FX Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Manmohan Ganesh

Whole Time Director & CFO

Appadurai Manuel Santhana Joekumar

Non Executive Director

Shreya Nambiar

Independent Director

Alokeshwar Sen

Independent Director

Vishal Jhanwar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepika N Bhandiwad

Registered Office

Profx Global Theatre Grnd Flr,

84 Barton Centre M G Road,

Karnataka - 560001

Tel: +91 80411 22539

Website: http://www.profx.com

Email: info@profx.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Pro FX Tech Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Pro FX Tech Ltd share price today?

The Pro FX Tech Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Pro FX Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pro FX Tech Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 26 Jun ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pro FX Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pro FX Tech Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 26 Jun ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pro FX Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pro FX Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pro FX Tech Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 26 Jun ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pro FX Tech Ltd?

Pro FX Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pro FX Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pro FX Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
