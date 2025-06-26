Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
12.87
12.87
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.04
11.85
15.36
8.22
Net Worth
36.91
24.72
15.37
8.23
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,526.9
|111.66
|2,91,649.93
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
795.85
|52.81
|27,934.34
|225.64
|0.91
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
306.8
|16.61
|23,984.84
|209.45
|2.22
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
580.5
|130.45
|12,822.38
|32.01
|0.26
|311.49
|67.52
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
71.27
|134.47
|10,690.5
|0.32
|0
|0.23
|9.7
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Manmohan Ganesh
Whole Time Director & CFO
Appadurai Manuel Santhana Joekumar
Non Executive Director
Shreya Nambiar
Independent Director
Alokeshwar Sen
Independent Director
Vishal Jhanwar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepika N Bhandiwad
Profx Global Theatre Grnd Flr,
84 Barton Centre M G Road,
Karnataka - 560001
Tel: +91 80411 22539
Website: http://www.profx.com
Email: info@profx.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Pro FX Tech Ltd
