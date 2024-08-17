Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹0.35
Prev. Close₹0.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.12
Day's High₹0.35
Day's Low₹0.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.45
P/E0.29
EPS1.29
Divi. Yield27.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
11.51
11.51
10.47
17.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
106.67
92.17
82.49
45.25
Net Worth
118.18
103.68
92.96
62.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
537.3
307.52
248.02
153.94
yoy growth (%)
74.71
23.98
61.11
101.61
Raw materials
-1.49
-1.23
0
0
As % of sales
0.27
0.4
0
0
Employee costs
-2.83
-1.76
-1.98
-1.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
25.4
19.17
21.6
12.76
Depreciation
-1.76
-1.15
-1.32
-0.95
Tax paid
-9.1
-6.65
-7.47
-4.33
Working capital
25.96
27.41
43.57
31.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
74.71
23.98
61.11
101.61
Op profit growth
32.44
43.66
13.87
153.16
EBIT growth
34.11
-3.23
65.69
119.17
Net profit growth
30.21
-11.39
67.63
108.17
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
537.35
322.48
248.27
0.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
537.35
322.48
248.27
0.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.84
0.12
8.7
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sandeep R Arora
Whole-time Director
Chintan Kapadia
Executive Director
Aashutosh Dixit
Additional Director
Aditi Ashish Rane
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by High Ground Enterprise Ltd
Summary
WOO YANG ELECTRONICS (INDIA) LIMITED, was incorporated in the year 1986 and was promoted by ADOR Group. The company is been engaged in the manufacture of Plain Polyester Film Capacitor & Metallised Polyester Film Capacitor. Later in the year 1989-90, due to unprecedented market recession faced by the Indian Television Industry, the company has decided to diversify its activities. Its factory is situated in Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and has installed capacity of 500 lac pieces.The company has started the commercial production of Plain Polyester Film Capacitor in November 1987. Woo Yang Electronics Ind.Co.Limited of South Korea is the Technical Collaborator of the company.The company has embarked on Total Quality Management(TQM) Programme in all area of its operations.
