iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

High Ground Enterprise Ltd Share Price

0.3
(-14.29%)
May 26, 2020|03:12:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

High Ground Enterprise Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.35

Prev. Close

0.35

Turnover(Lac.)

0.12

Day's High

0.35

Day's Low

0.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.45

P/E

0.29

EPS

1.29

Divi. Yield

27.02

High Ground Enterprise Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

High Ground Enterprise Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

High Ground Enterprise Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:17 AM
Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.52%

Non-Promoter- 7.28%

Institutions: 7.28%

Non-Institutions: 43.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

High Ground Enterprise Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

11.51

11.51

10.47

17.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

106.67

92.17

82.49

45.25

Net Worth

118.18

103.68

92.96

62.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

537.3

307.52

248.02

153.94

yoy growth (%)

74.71

23.98

61.11

101.61

Raw materials

-1.49

-1.23

0

0

As % of sales

0.27

0.4

0

0

Employee costs

-2.83

-1.76

-1.98

-1.79

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

25.4

19.17

21.6

12.76

Depreciation

-1.76

-1.15

-1.32

-0.95

Tax paid

-9.1

-6.65

-7.47

-4.33

Working capital

25.96

27.41

43.57

31.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

74.71

23.98

61.11

101.61

Op profit growth

32.44

43.66

13.87

153.16

EBIT growth

34.11

-3.23

65.69

119.17

Net profit growth

30.21

-11.39

67.63

108.17

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2008

Gross Sales

537.35

322.48

248.27

0.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

537.35

322.48

248.27

0.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.84

0.12

8.7

0

View Annually Results

High Ground Enterprise Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT High Ground Enterprise Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sandeep R Arora

Whole-time Director

Chintan Kapadia

Executive Director

Aashutosh Dixit

Additional Director

Aditi Ashish Rane

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by High Ground Enterprise Ltd

Summary

WOO YANG ELECTRONICS (INDIA) LIMITED, was incorporated in the year 1986 and was promoted by ADOR Group. The company is been engaged in the manufacture of Plain Polyester Film Capacitor & Metallised Polyester Film Capacitor. Later in the year 1989-90, due to unprecedented market recession faced by the Indian Television Industry, the company has decided to diversify its activities. Its factory is situated in Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and has installed capacity of 500 lac pieces.The company has started the commercial production of Plain Polyester Film Capacitor in November 1987. Woo Yang Electronics Ind.Co.Limited of South Korea is the Technical Collaborator of the company.The company has embarked on Total Quality Management(TQM) Programme in all area of its operations.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR High Ground Enterprise Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.