High Ground Enterprise Ltd Key Ratios

0.3
(-14.29%)
May 26, 2020|03:12:04 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

66.63

29.88

Op profit growth

38.51

36.37

EBIT growth

40.81

-8.38

Net profit growth

41.9

-20.36

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.12

7.36

7.01

EBIT margin

5.95

7.04

9.98

Net profit margin

2.97

3.49

5.69

RoCE

18.51

15.9

RoNW

3.6

2.86

RoA

2.31

1.97

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.4

0.97

1.35

Dividend per share

0.1

0.1

0.1

Cash EPS

1.23

0.87

1.22

Book value per share

10.24

9.01

8.88

Valuation ratios

P/E

6.98

30.51

38.92

P/CEPS

7.92

33.75

42.94

P/B

0.95

3.28

5.91

EV/EBIDTA

5.2

16.43

24.25

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

12.3

8.91

Tax payout

-36.15

-37.31

-34.66

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

140.45

189.86

Inventory days

8.18

13.83

Creditor days

-85.13

-125.17

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.7

-4.69

-7.73

Net debt / equity

0.53

0.49

0.3

Net debt / op. profit

1.91

2.17

1.65

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.27

-4.52

0

Employee costs

-0.54

-0.56

-0.85

Other costs

-93.05

-87.54

-92.12

