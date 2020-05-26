Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
66.63
29.88
Op profit growth
38.51
36.37
EBIT growth
40.81
-8.38
Net profit growth
41.9
-20.36
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.12
7.36
7.01
EBIT margin
5.95
7.04
9.98
Net profit margin
2.97
3.49
5.69
RoCE
18.51
15.9
RoNW
3.6
2.86
RoA
2.31
1.97
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.4
0.97
1.35
Dividend per share
0.1
0.1
0.1
Cash EPS
1.23
0.87
1.22
Book value per share
10.24
9.01
8.88
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.98
30.51
38.92
P/CEPS
7.92
33.75
42.94
P/B
0.95
3.28
5.91
EV/EBIDTA
5.2
16.43
24.25
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
12.3
8.91
Tax payout
-36.15
-37.31
-34.66
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
140.45
189.86
Inventory days
8.18
13.83
Creditor days
-85.13
-125.17
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.7
-4.69
-7.73
Net debt / equity
0.53
0.49
0.3
Net debt / op. profit
1.91
2.17
1.65
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.27
-4.52
0
Employee costs
-0.54
-0.56
-0.85
Other costs
-93.05
-87.54
-92.12
No Record Found
