High Ground Enterprise Ltd Annually Results

0.3
(-14.29%)
May 26, 2020|03:12:04 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2008

Gross Sales

537.35

322.48

248.27

0.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

537.35

322.48

248.27

0.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.84

0.12

8.7

0

Total Income

538.19

322.59

256.97

0.27

Total Expenditure

504.44

298.72

230.85

0.07

PBIDT

33.75

23.88

26.12

0.18

Interest

6.8

4.84

3.21

0

PBDT

26.95

19.04

22.92

0.18

Depreciation

1.77

1.16

1.33

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

9

6.65

7.48

0

Deferred Tax

0.1

0.02

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

16.08

11.21

14.11

0.18

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

15.97

11.26

14.13

0.18

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

15.97

11.26

14.13

0.18

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.4

0.97

1.35

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

10

10

0

0

Equity

11.51

11.51

10.47

1.33

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

5,91,63,481

5,37,84,983

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

51.39

51.39

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

16,26,750

16,26,750

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

2.91

3.2

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

1.41

1.56

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

5,43,25,718

4,92,39,130

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

97.09

96.8

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

47.19

47.05

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.28

7.4

10.52

70.37

PBDTM(%)

5.01

5.9

9.23

70.37

PATM(%)

2.99

3.47

5.68

70.37

