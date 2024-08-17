High Ground Enterprise Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
537.35
322.48
248.27
0.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
537.35
322.48
248.27
0.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.84
0.12
8.7
0
Total Income
538.19
322.59
256.97
0.27
Total Expenditure
504.44
298.72
230.85
0.07
PBIDT
33.75
23.88
26.12
0.18
Interest
6.8
4.84
3.21
0
PBDT
26.95
19.04
22.92
0.18
Depreciation
1.77
1.16
1.33
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
9
6.65
7.48
0
Deferred Tax
0.1
0.02
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
16.08
11.21
14.11
0.18
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
15.97
11.26
14.13
0.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
15.97
11.26
14.13
0.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.4
0.97
1.35
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
10
10
0
0
Equity
11.51
11.51
10.47
1.33
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
5,91,63,481
5,37,84,983
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
51.39
51.39
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
16,26,750
16,26,750
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
2.91
3.2
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
1.41
1.56
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
5,43,25,718
4,92,39,130
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
97.09
96.8
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
47.19
47.05
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.28
7.4
10.52
70.37
PBDTM(%)
5.01
5.9
9.23
70.37
PATM(%)
2.99
3.47
5.68
70.37
