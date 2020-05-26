Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
537.3
307.52
248.02
153.94
yoy growth (%)
74.71
23.98
61.11
101.61
Raw materials
-1.49
-1.23
0
0
As % of sales
0.27
0.4
0
0
Employee costs
-2.83
-1.76
-1.98
-1.79
As % of sales
0.52
0.57
0.8
1.16
Other costs
-499.8
-279.48
-228.6
-136.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
93.02
90.88
92.16
88.88
Operating profit
33.17
25.04
17.43
15.3
OPM
6.17
8.14
7.02
9.94
Depreciation
-1.76
-1.15
-1.32
-0.95
Interest expense
-6.79
-4.83
-3.2
-2.2
Other income
0.78
0.11
8.7
0.61
Profit before tax
25.4
19.17
21.6
12.76
Taxes
-9.1
-6.65
-7.47
-4.33
Tax rate
-35.84
-34.71
-34.62
-33.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
16.29
12.51
14.12
8.42
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
16.29
12.51
14.12
8.42
yoy growth (%)
30.21
-11.39
67.63
108.17
NPM
3.03
4.06
5.69
5.47
