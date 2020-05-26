iifl-logo-icon 1
High Ground Enterprise Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.3
(-14.29%)
May 26, 2020|03:12:04 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

537.3

307.52

248.02

153.94

yoy growth (%)

74.71

23.98

61.11

101.61

Raw materials

-1.49

-1.23

0

0

As % of sales

0.27

0.4

0

0

Employee costs

-2.83

-1.76

-1.98

-1.79

As % of sales

0.52

0.57

0.8

1.16

Other costs

-499.8

-279.48

-228.6

-136.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

93.02

90.88

92.16

88.88

Operating profit

33.17

25.04

17.43

15.3

OPM

6.17

8.14

7.02

9.94

Depreciation

-1.76

-1.15

-1.32

-0.95

Interest expense

-6.79

-4.83

-3.2

-2.2

Other income

0.78

0.11

8.7

0.61

Profit before tax

25.4

19.17

21.6

12.76

Taxes

-9.1

-6.65

-7.47

-4.33

Tax rate

-35.84

-34.71

-34.62

-33.98

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

16.29

12.51

14.12

8.42

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

16.29

12.51

14.12

8.42

yoy growth (%)

30.21

-11.39

67.63

108.17

NPM

3.03

4.06

5.69

5.47

