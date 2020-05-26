High Ground Enterprise Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
11.51
11.51
10.47
17.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
106.67
92.17
82.49
45.25
Net Worth
118.18
103.68
92.96
62.39
Minority Interest
Debt
63.53
48.89
33.21
24.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
181.74
152.57
126.17
86.53
Fixed Assets
8.68
5.45
6.43
6.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.07
0.02
0.02
3.59
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.07
0.09
0
Networking Capital
167.47
144.46
113.93
74.87
Inventories
11.75
12.35
12.09
15.33
Inventory Days
7.98
14.65
17.79
36.34
Sundry Debtors
237.83
159.28
161.13
81.46
Debtor Days
161.56
189.04
237.12
193.14
Other Current Assets
73.92
72.89
62.78
50.81
Sundry Creditors
-137.15
-83.79
-107.31
-51.23
Creditor Days
93.16
99.44
157.91
121.46
Other Current Liabilities
-18.88
-16.27
-14.76
-21.5
Cash
5.51
2.57
5.68
1.16
Total Assets
181.73
152.57
126.15
86.51
