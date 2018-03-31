Report on the Financial Statements

(1) We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of High Ground Enterprise Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2018, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

(2) The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘The Act"), read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

(3) Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Standalone financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143 (10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

(4) (4) An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

(5) We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

(6) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31,2018, and its Profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its Cash Flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Other Matter

The Company had prepared separate sets of statutory financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2017 and 31st March 2016 in accordance with Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended) on which we issued auditors reports to the shareholders of the Company dated 30th May 2017 and 30th May 2016 respectively. These financial statements have been adjusted for the differences in the accounting principles adopted by the company on transition to Ind As, which have also been audited by us. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(7) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

(8) As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2018 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2018 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2018, based on internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. (Refer to our report in Annexure "B")

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed all its pending litigations in the notes to accounts;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For and on behalf of Jain Chowdhary & Co.

Chartered Accountants FR No.113267W

Siddharth Jain

Partner

M.No.104709

Dated: 30th May, 2018

Place: Mumbai

Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 7 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31,2018:

1) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details

and situation of fixed assets;

(b) The Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and such verification has revealed no material discrepancies. In our opinion having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business, the frequency of physical verification of the fixed assets is reasonable.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (which are included under the head "Property, plant and equipment) are held in the owned by the company are duly held in the name of the company except for the following properties:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Nature of Property Whether leasehold / freehold Gross Carrying value as on 31/03/2018 Net value as on 31/03/2018 IT Equipments - High End Laptops and related equipments Financial Lease Rs.1,42,21,650/- Rs.1,32,97,788/-

2) (a) The inventory (Comprising of project materials of finished goods, work in progress & raw material and film related rights) have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable

The procedure of physical verification of inventory followed by the management is reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

In our opinion, the Company has maintained proper records of inventory. As explained to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification as compared to the book records.

3) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has granted unsecured to four companies, covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Act:

(a) The terms and conditions of the grant of such loan is not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(b) The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments and receipts are regular.

(c) The total amount which is overdue for more than ninety days is Rs. 647.17 lakhs in aggregate of all the four companies and we have been informed by the company that the same is being repaid and the loan will be cleared in the due course.

4) The company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and I86 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(iii)(a), 3(iii) (b) and 3(iii)(c) of the order are not applicable.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under does not apply.

6) As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company.

7) In respect of applicable statutory dues, according to information and explanations given to us:

(a) Undisputed applicable statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education & Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Wealth Tax, GST, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and any other statutory dues as applicable have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. Undisputed statutory dues remaining unpaid as at 31.03.2018 for more than six months from the date they become payable, are reported as under:

Particulars Amount (Rs.in Lakhs) Service Tax 51.02 Dividend Distribution Tax for FY 2016-17 23.44 TDS for FY 2016-17 8.03 VAT 10.98 Total 93.47

(b) (b) There were no dues of Income tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Cess and Customs Duty, Excise

Duty and Value Added Tax, which have not been deposited as on 31st March,2018 on account of any dispute except the following:

Particulars Year Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Income Tax A.Y. 2014-15 1,628.38 TDS F.Y. 2016-17 75.48 Total 1,703.86

8) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any default in the repayment of dues to from facility taken from Bank/Financial Institutions/debenture holders.

9) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

10) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

11) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act;

12) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13) In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

15) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

16) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

For and on behalf of Jain Chowdhary & Co.

Chartered Accountants FR No.113267W

Siddharth Jain

Partner

M.No.104709

Dated: 30th May, 2018

Place: Mumbai

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 8(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of High Ground Enterprise Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of HIGH GROUND ENTERPRISE LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2018 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2018, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For and on behalf of Jain Chowdhary & Co. Chartered Accountants FR No.113267W

Siddharth Jain

Partner

M.No.104709

Dated: 30th May, 2018 Place: Mumbai