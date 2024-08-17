High Ground Enterprise Ltd Summary

WOO YANG ELECTRONICS (INDIA) LIMITED, was incorporated in the year 1986 and was promoted by ADOR Group. The company is been engaged in the manufacture of Plain Polyester Film Capacitor & Metallised Polyester Film Capacitor. Later in the year 1989-90, due to unprecedented market recession faced by the Indian Television Industry, the company has decided to diversify its activities. Its factory is situated in Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and has installed capacity of 500 lac pieces.The company has started the commercial production of Plain Polyester Film Capacitor in November 1987. Woo Yang Electronics Ind.Co.Limited of South Korea is the Technical Collaborator of the company.The company has embarked on Total Quality Management(TQM) Programme in all area of its operations.