SectorTrading
Open₹26.48
Prev. Close₹26.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.83
Day's High₹27
Day's Low₹26.35
52 Week's High₹62.9
52 Week's Low₹24.61
Book Value₹18.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)150.71
P/E11.3
EPS2.35
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
56.91
11.38
11.38
10.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.68
67.73
49.01
29.19
Net Worth
100.59
79.11
60.39
39.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Dec-2016
|Mar-2016
Revenue
691.26
551.91
189.56
189.56
yoy growth (%)
25.24
191.14
0
20.07
Raw materials
-676.19
-542.69
-185.93
-185.93
As % of sales
97.82
98.32
98.08
98.08
Employee costs
-1.27
-1.1
-0.27
-0.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2015
Profit before tax
13.34
6.13
1.2
0.81
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.16
-0.08
-0.09
Tax paid
-3.45
-1.6
-0.43
-0.3
Working capital
19.56
60.37
-16.5
-5.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.24
191.14
20.07
131.42
Op profit growth
140.46
89.69
34.28
36.31
EBIT growth
85.84
242.79
35.29
47.3
Net profit growth
118.65
447
44.47
711.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director / Managing
Vijay Kumar
WTD & Executive Director
Chakshu Goyal
Non Executive Director
Neelam Rani
Non Executive Director
Tilak Raj
Non Executive Director
Sahil Aggarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhupinder Preet Kaur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sumit Goswami
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjeev Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nidhi Chopra
Independent Director
Bhupinder Preet Kaur
Reports by Anmol India Ltd
Summary
Anmol India Limited was originally incorporated at Shillong as a Private Limited Company with the name Anmol India Private Limited on 3rd April, 1998. Consequent upon the conversion of Company to Public Limited Company, the name was changed to Anmol India Limited on 4th April, 2000 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Shillong.Established in 1998, Anmol India Limited is dealing in Coal import and supply industry. Since inception it made itself a trusted brand among clients located in over 100 different locations in India. Initially serving only brick kiln industry and Coal traders, today the Company caters to the demand of over a dozen different types of industries and trades both in Coal and Pet Coke covering almost half of India.The primary product of the Company is USA Coal (US Napp Coal and USA ILB). Other commodities include Indonesian Coal and Petroleum Coke. Small and Medium scale manufacturers are their primary clients.The founding management had a vision of making available the underutilized Coal resources of Eastern India to the brick kiln industry of Northern India. Through their leadership and hard work, the Company was able to materialize that vision notwithstanding the various obstacles of exporting Coal through 5 large states from Guwahati to North India, at a time when business rules were not that liberal. Under their management the Company witnessed exponential growth and today does a multi-billion INR business every year.In 2011-12, the Company ventured int
Read More
The Anmol India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹26.48 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anmol India Ltd is ₹150.71 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Anmol India Ltd is 11.3 and 1.44 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anmol India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anmol India Ltd is ₹24.61 and ₹62.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Anmol India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.74%, 3 Years at -7.27%, 1 Year at -56.59%, 6 Month at -26.05%, 3 Month at -13.32% and 1 Month at -9.10%.
