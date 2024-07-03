iifl-logo-icon 1
Anmol India Ltd Share Price

26.48
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025

  • Open26.48
  • Day's High27
  • 52 Wk High62.9
  • Prev. Close26.48
  • Day's Low26.35
  • 52 Wk Low 24.61
  • Turnover (lac)18.83
  • P/E11.3
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.56
  • EPS2.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)150.71
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Anmol India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Anmol India Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Anmol India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Anmol India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.08%

Non-Promoter- 42.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Anmol India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

56.91

11.38

11.38

10.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

43.68

67.73

49.01

29.19

Net Worth

100.59

79.11

60.39

39.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Dec-2016Mar-2016

Revenue

691.26

551.91

189.56

189.56

yoy growth (%)

25.24

191.14

0

20.07

Raw materials

-676.19

-542.69

-185.93

-185.93

As % of sales

97.82

98.32

98.08

98.08

Employee costs

-1.27

-1.1

-0.27

-0.27

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Dec-2015

Profit before tax

13.34

6.13

1.2

0.81

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.16

-0.08

-0.09

Tax paid

-3.45

-1.6

-0.43

-0.3

Working capital

19.56

60.37

-16.5

-5.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Dec-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.24

191.14

20.07

131.42

Op profit growth

140.46

89.69

34.28

36.31

EBIT growth

85.84

242.79

35.29

47.3

Net profit growth

118.65

447

44.47

711.06

No Record Found

Anmol India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Anmol India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director / Managing

Vijay Kumar

WTD & Executive Director

Chakshu Goyal

Non Executive Director

Neelam Rani

Non Executive Director

Tilak Raj

Non Executive Director

Sahil Aggarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bhupinder Preet Kaur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sumit Goswami

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjeev Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nidhi Chopra

Independent Director

Bhupinder Preet Kaur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Anmol India Ltd

Summary

Anmol India Limited was originally incorporated at Shillong as a Private Limited Company with the name Anmol India Private Limited on 3rd April, 1998. Consequent upon the conversion of Company to Public Limited Company, the name was changed to Anmol India Limited on 4th April, 2000 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Shillong.Established in 1998, Anmol India Limited is dealing in Coal import and supply industry. Since inception it made itself a trusted brand among clients located in over 100 different locations in India. Initially serving only brick kiln industry and Coal traders, today the Company caters to the demand of over a dozen different types of industries and trades both in Coal and Pet Coke covering almost half of India.The primary product of the Company is USA Coal (US Napp Coal and USA ILB). Other commodities include Indonesian Coal and Petroleum Coke. Small and Medium scale manufacturers are their primary clients.The founding management had a vision of making available the underutilized Coal resources of Eastern India to the brick kiln industry of Northern India. Through their leadership and hard work, the Company was able to materialize that vision notwithstanding the various obstacles of exporting Coal through 5 large states from Guwahati to North India, at a time when business rules were not that liberal. Under their management the Company witnessed exponential growth and today does a multi-billion INR business every year.In 2011-12, the Company ventured int
Company FAQs

What is the Anmol India Ltd share price today?

The Anmol India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹26.48 today.

What is the Market Cap of Anmol India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anmol India Ltd is ₹150.71 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Anmol India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Anmol India Ltd is 11.3 and 1.44 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Anmol India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anmol India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anmol India Ltd is ₹24.61 and ₹62.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Anmol India Ltd?

Anmol India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.74%, 3 Years at -7.27%, 1 Year at -56.59%, 6 Month at -26.05%, 3 Month at -13.32% and 1 Month at -9.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Anmol India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Anmol India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.08 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 42.92 %

