Anmol India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2015
Profit before tax
13.34
6.13
1.2
0.81
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.16
-0.08
-0.09
Tax paid
-3.45
-1.6
-0.43
-0.3
Working capital
19.56
60.37
-16.5
-5.08
Other operating items
Operating
29.27
64.72
-15.8
-4.66
Capital expenditure
0.27
0.49
-0.12
0.45
Free cash flow
29.54
65.21
-15.92
-4.21
Equity raised
38.61
27.92
8.73
7.26
Investing
0
-24.89
24.52
0.1
Financing
30.52
34.73
25.74
9.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
98.67
102.98
43.06
12.51
