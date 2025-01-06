iifl-logo-icon 1
Anmol India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR Anmol India Ltd

Anmol India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016Dec-2015

Profit before tax

13.34

6.13

1.2

0.81

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.16

-0.08

-0.09

Tax paid

-3.45

-1.6

-0.43

-0.3

Working capital

19.56

60.37

-16.5

-5.08

Other operating items

Operating

29.27

64.72

-15.8

-4.66

Capital expenditure

0.27

0.49

-0.12

0.45

Free cash flow

29.54

65.21

-15.92

-4.21

Equity raised

38.61

27.92

8.73

7.26

Investing

0

-24.89

24.52

0.1

Financing

30.52

34.73

25.74

9.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

98.67

102.98

43.06

12.51

