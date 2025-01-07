iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Anmol India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

25.3
(1.16%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:54:53 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Anmol India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Dec-2016Mar-2016

Revenue

691.26

551.91

189.56

189.56

yoy growth (%)

25.24

191.14

0

20.07

Raw materials

-676.19

-542.69

-185.93

-185.93

As % of sales

97.82

98.32

98.08

98.08

Employee costs

-1.27

-1.1

-0.27

-0.27

As % of sales

0.18

0.2

0.14

0.14

Other costs

-3.28

-3.74

-1.06

-1.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.47

0.67

0.55

0.55

Operating profit

10.49

4.36

2.3

2.3

OPM

1.51

0.79

1.21

1.21

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.16

-0.08

-0.08

Interest expense

-2.3

-2.28

-1.24

-1.24

Other income

5.32

4.21

0.23

0.23

Profit before tax

13.34

6.13

1.2

1.2

Taxes

-3.45

-1.6

-0.43

-0.43

Tax rate

-25.9

-26.25

-35.83

-35.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.88

4.52

0.77

0.77

Exceptional items

0

0

0.05

0.05

Net profit

9.88

4.52

0.82

0.82

yoy growth (%)

118.65

447

0

44.47

NPM

1.43

0.81

0.43

0.43

Anmol India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Anmol India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.