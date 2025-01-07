Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Dec-2016
|Mar-2016
Revenue
691.26
551.91
189.56
189.56
yoy growth (%)
25.24
191.14
0
20.07
Raw materials
-676.19
-542.69
-185.93
-185.93
As % of sales
97.82
98.32
98.08
98.08
Employee costs
-1.27
-1.1
-0.27
-0.27
As % of sales
0.18
0.2
0.14
0.14
Other costs
-3.28
-3.74
-1.06
-1.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.47
0.67
0.55
0.55
Operating profit
10.49
4.36
2.3
2.3
OPM
1.51
0.79
1.21
1.21
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.16
-0.08
-0.08
Interest expense
-2.3
-2.28
-1.24
-1.24
Other income
5.32
4.21
0.23
0.23
Profit before tax
13.34
6.13
1.2
1.2
Taxes
-3.45
-1.6
-0.43
-0.43
Tax rate
-25.9
-26.25
-35.83
-35.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.88
4.52
0.77
0.77
Exceptional items
0
0
0.05
0.05
Net profit
9.88
4.52
0.82
0.82
yoy growth (%)
118.65
447
0
44.47
NPM
1.43
0.81
0.43
0.43
