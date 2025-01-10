Anmol India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
56.91
11.38
11.38
10.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.68
67.73
49.01
29.19
Net Worth
100.59
79.11
60.39
39.57
Minority Interest
Debt
85.3
295.49
1,430.87
46.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.02
Total Liabilities
185.89
374.6
1,491.26
86.53
Fixed Assets
1.6
1.1
1.32
0.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.88
2.69
2.63
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.12
0.06
0
0
Networking Capital
31.21
198.33
1,368.48
25.73
Inventories
57.61
207.56
98.38
27.39
Inventory Days
14.46
Sundry Debtors
55.44
66.24
43.26
39.66
Debtor Days
20.94
Other Current Assets
15.1
15.28
1,284.29
16.49
Sundry Creditors
-63.56
-14.66
-0.6
-31.24
Creditor Days
16.49
Other Current Liabilities
-33.38
-76.09
-56.85
-26.57
Cash
150.1
172.43
118.85
59.85
Total Assets
185.91
374.61
1,491.28
86.53
