Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act 2013, Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, 2T August, 2023 to Wednesday, 09 August, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. Withdrawal Of Intimation Of Book Closure Dates For Upcoming 25Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company This is with reference to the Intimation submitted by the Company on 31st July, 2023 regarding the Book Closure dates for upcoming 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Company is withdrawing the said intimation. This is for your information and records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2023)