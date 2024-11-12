Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Anmol India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 12th day of November 2024 at 04.30 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company inter- alia to consider the following matters: 1. Consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30 September 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 201, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e. 12th November, 2024 inter alia considered and approved the Un- audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Oct 2024 28 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, the 05th October, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. to consider the following matters. 1. To consider the appointments of Mr. Kapil as Non- Executive Non- Independent Director and Mrs. Ridhima Garg as an Independent Director of the Company. 2. Any other matter, if required with the permission of the chai Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Saturday, 05th October 2024, have inter-alia considered and approved the following: Appointment of Mr. Kapil (DIN: 10781591) as Non- executive Non-Independent Director and appointment of Mrs. Ridhima Garg (DIN: 10791451) as Non- executive Independent Director of the Company subject to the approval of the shareholders to be obtained by Postal Ballot (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/10/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Anmol India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday the 31st August 2024 at 11.00 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter- alia to consider and approve following matters among other businesses: 1. To finalize the Date Time and Venue for convening 26th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company; 2. The draft Notice and Directors Report of the Company along with Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the financial year 2023-24; 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 31st August, 2024 inter-alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. Notice of the 26th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company to be held on Thursday, 26th September, 2024 at Registered office of the company at 2nd Floor, Aggar Nagar, Block B, Ludhiana, Punjab 141001 at 10.00 A.M. 2. Directors Report of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. 3. Appointment of M/s Harsh Goyal & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as scrutinizers for the e-voting and voting during AGM of the company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Anmol India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday the 10th August 2024 at 04.30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter- alia to consider and approve following matters among other businesses: 1. Limited Review Report for the Un- Audited Standalone Financial Results 2. Consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024; 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e. 10th August, 2024 inter alia considered and approved the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 6 May 2024

Anmol India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 14th May 2024 at 04.30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter- alia to consider and approve following matters: 1. Consider and approve the audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024