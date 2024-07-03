Anmol India Ltd Summary

Anmol India Limited was originally incorporated at Shillong as a Private Limited Company with the name Anmol India Private Limited on 3rd April, 1998. Consequent upon the conversion of Company to Public Limited Company, the name was changed to Anmol India Limited on 4th April, 2000 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Shillong.Established in 1998, Anmol India Limited is dealing in Coal import and supply industry. Since inception it made itself a trusted brand among clients located in over 100 different locations in India. Initially serving only brick kiln industry and Coal traders, today the Company caters to the demand of over a dozen different types of industries and trades both in Coal and Pet Coke covering almost half of India.The primary product of the Company is USA Coal (US Napp Coal and USA ILB). Other commodities include Indonesian Coal and Petroleum Coke. Small and Medium scale manufacturers are their primary clients.The founding management had a vision of making available the underutilized Coal resources of Eastern India to the brick kiln industry of Northern India. Through their leadership and hard work, the Company was able to materialize that vision notwithstanding the various obstacles of exporting Coal through 5 large states from Guwahati to North India, at a time when business rules were not that liberal. Under their management the Company witnessed exponential growth and today does a multi-billion INR business every year.In 2011-12, the Company ventured into imported coal segment and imported High GCV Indonesian Coal. In 2015, it brought the first distress cargo from XCoal Energy and Resources. In February 2019, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 31,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 10.23 Crore.