|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 31st August, 2024 inter-alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. Notice of the 26th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company to be held on Thursday, 26th September, 2024 at Registered office of the company at 2nd Floor, Aggar Nagar, Block B, Ludhiana, Punjab 141001 at 10.00 A.M. 2. Directors Report of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. 3. Appointment of M/s Harsh Goyal & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as scrutinizers for the e-voting and voting during AGM of the company. As per Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the proceeding of the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 26th September, 2024. Outcome of 26th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.