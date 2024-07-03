Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹81.8
Prev. Close₹79.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.16
Day's High₹82
Day's Low₹77
52 Week's High₹114.5
52 Week's Low₹46.1
Book Value₹26.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)89.37
P/E23.33
EPS3.39
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.13
2.5
2.5
2.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.14
5.83
4.88
3.08
Net Worth
12.27
8.33
7.38
5.13
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Tushar Lalit Kumar Sanghavi
Whole Time Director & CFO
Urmi Raj Mehta
Non Executive Director
Atanu Bhuniya
Non Executive Director
Rajendrakumar M. Shah
Independent Director
Hardikkumar Dasharathbhai Patel
Independent Director
Sugoto Ghosh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikita Jaiswal
Reports by Silkflex Polymers (India) Ltd
Summary
Silkflex Polymers (India) Limited was originally incorporated on May 13, 2016 as Silkflex Polymers (India) Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the status of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company and the Company was renamed from Silkflex Polymers (India) Private Limitedto Silkflex Polymers (India) Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 21, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata.The Company started in the year 2016, is engaged in the trading of the textile printing inks and water-based wood coating polymers products of a Malaysian based brand- Silkflex produced by Silkflex Polymers SDN BHD (Silkflex Malaysia). Silkflex Malaysia, are one of the garment printing ink manufacturers of Malaysia. Silkflex Malaysia manufacture products through its manufacturing unit located in Malaysia and the same products are then supplied around the globe through its authorised agents. The Company has the exclusive right to sell the products of Silkflex and the rights to use the brand name of Silkflex in India. It offers a wide variety of products which consists of 108 textile printing ink products and 51 wood coating polymers products. The Company propose Public Offering by raising equity fund aggregating Rs 18.10 Cr. and thereby issuing 34,82,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.
The Silkflex Polymers India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹77 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Silkflex Polymers India Ltd is ₹89.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Silkflex Polymers India Ltd is 23.33 and 3.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Silkflex Polymers India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Silkflex Polymers India Ltd is ₹46.1 and ₹114.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Silkflex Polymers India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 34.75%, 6 Month at 23.21%, 3 Month at -6.78% and 1 Month at -1.13%.
