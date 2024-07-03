iifl-logo-icon 1
Silkflex Polymers (India) Ltd Share Price

77
(-2.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open81.8
  • Day's High82
  • 52 Wk High114.5
  • Prev. Close79.1
  • Day's Low77
  • 52 Wk Low 46.1
  • Turnover (lac)6.16
  • P/E23.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26.16
  • EPS3.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)89.37
  • Div. Yield0
Silkflex Polymers (India) Ltd Corporate Action

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Silkflex Polymers (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Silkflex Polymers (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:03 PM
Sep-2024May-2024May-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.88%

Non-Promoter- 4.75%

Institutions: 4.75%

Non-Institutions: 25.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Silkflex Polymers (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.13

2.5

2.5

2.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.14

5.83

4.88

3.08

Net Worth

12.27

8.33

7.38

5.13

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Silkflex Polymers (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Silkflex Polymers (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Tushar Lalit Kumar Sanghavi

Whole Time Director & CFO

Urmi Raj Mehta

Non Executive Director

Atanu Bhuniya

Non Executive Director

Rajendrakumar M. Shah

Independent Director

Hardikkumar Dasharathbhai Patel

Independent Director

Sugoto Ghosh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikita Jaiswal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Silkflex Polymers (India) Ltd

Summary

Summary

Silkflex Polymers (India) Limited was originally incorporated on May 13, 2016 as Silkflex Polymers (India) Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the status of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company and the Company was renamed from Silkflex Polymers (India) Private Limitedto Silkflex Polymers (India) Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 21, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata.The Company started in the year 2016, is engaged in the trading of the textile printing inks and water-based wood coating polymers products of a Malaysian based brand- Silkflex produced by Silkflex Polymers SDN BHD (Silkflex Malaysia). Silkflex Malaysia, are one of the garment printing ink manufacturers of Malaysia. Silkflex Malaysia manufacture products through its manufacturing unit located in Malaysia and the same products are then supplied around the globe through its authorised agents. The Company has the exclusive right to sell the products of Silkflex and the rights to use the brand name of Silkflex in India. It offers a wide variety of products which consists of 108 textile printing ink products and 51 wood coating polymers products. The Company propose Public Offering by raising equity fund aggregating Rs 18.10 Cr. and thereby issuing 34,82,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.
Company FAQs

What is the Silkflex Polymers India Ltd share price today?

The Silkflex Polymers India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹77 today.

What is the Market Cap of Silkflex Polymers India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Silkflex Polymers India Ltd is ₹89.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Silkflex Polymers India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Silkflex Polymers India Ltd is 23.33 and 3.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Silkflex Polymers India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Silkflex Polymers India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Silkflex Polymers India Ltd is ₹46.1 and ₹114.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Silkflex Polymers India Ltd?

Silkflex Polymers India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 34.75%, 6 Month at 23.21%, 3 Month at -6.78% and 1 Month at -1.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Silkflex Polymers India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Silkflex Polymers India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.89 %
Institutions - 4.76 %
Public - 25.36 %

