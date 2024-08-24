Silkflex Polymers (India) Ltd Management Discussions

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Our Company is engaged in the trading of the textile printing inks and water-based wood coating polymers products of a Malaysian based brand - "Silkflex" produced by Silkflex Polymers SDN BHD ("Silkflex Malaysia"). Silkflex Malaysia, are one of the garment printing ink manufacturers of Malaysia. Silkflex Malaysia manufactures its products through its manufacturing unit located in Malaysia and the same products are then supplied around the globe through its authorised agents. The list of countries where Silkflex Malaysia supplies the products includes India, Thailand, Turkey, Russia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Indonesia.

Our Company was originally promoted by a father son duo. Late Lalit Kumar Hargovinddas Sanghavi and Mr. Tushar Lalit Kumar Sanghavi in the year 2016 started our Company with the intention of importing and selling the Silkflex brand products in India. Unfortunately, we lost Mr. Lalit Kumar Hargovinddas Sanghavi in the year 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. Thereafter, Mr. Tushar Lalit Kumar Sanghavi and her daughter Ms. Urmi Raj Mehta, i.e., the current promoters of our Company are actively and fully involved in the day-to-day affairs of Companys operations. Mr. Tushar Lalit Kumar Sanghavi and Ms. Urmi Raj Mehta have 18 years and 3 years of experience in our industry respectively. They play an instrumental role in the growth and success of our Company. Their experience enables us to anticipate and address market trends, manage and grow our operations, maintain and leverage customer relationships. Our Company is also guided by expertise management team which provides technical, marketing & sales guidance to our Company.

Our Company has always believed in the best quality in its products. The company is dedicated to the quality of its products and adheres to quality standards as prescribed by its clients. The company strives for complete transparency and satisfaction of its clients with an unwavering thrust and focus on professional excellence and integrity.

Registered Office, Kolkata As on the date of this s Report, the registered office of our Company is s situated in the state of West t Bengal. We also have 5 (five) branch offices in India, one of each situated in the state of Gujarat,, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Punjab. Our r offices are well equipped with the necessary infrastructure facilities.

? INDIAN TEXTILE INDUSTRY

The Indian textile and apparel industry wass expected to grow at 10% CAGR from 2019-20 to reach US$ 190 billion by 2025- 26. India has a 4.6% share of the global trade in textiles and apparel. Moreover, India is the worlds 3rd largest exporter of Textiles and Apparel. The Indian Technical Textile market has a huge e potential of a 10% growth rate, increased d penetration level of 9-10% and is the 5th largest st technical textiles market in the world. Indias s sportech industry was estimated around US$ 1.17 7 million in 2022-23.

The Indian Medical Textiles market for drapes and gowns is around US$ 9.71 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at 15% to reach US$ 22.45 million by 2027. The Indian composites market is expected to reach an estimated value of US$ 1.9 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2026 and the Indian consumption of composite materials will touch 7,68,200 tonnes in 2027. India is the worlds largest producer of cotton. Estimated production stood at 343.4 lakh bales during the cotton season 2022-23. Indias demand for domestic consumption of cotton is estimated to be 5.29 million metric tonnes in 2022-23. Domestic consumption for the 2021-22 cotton season was estimated to be 338 lakh bales. Cotton production in India is projected to reach 7.2 million tonnes (~43 million bales of 170 kg each) by 2030, driven by increasing demand from consumers. In FY23, exports of readymade garments (RMG) including accessories stood at US$ 16.2 billion. It is expected to surpass US$ 30 billion by 2027, with an estimated 4.6-4.9% share globally. Exports for 247 technical textile items stood at Rs. 5,946 crore (US$ 715.48 million) between April-June (2023-24).

Indias textiles industry has around 4.5 crore employed workers including 35.22 lakh handloom workers across the country.

? GLOBAL TEXTILE INDUSTRY The global textile industry was estimated to be around USD 920 billion, and it is s projected to witness a CAGR of f approximately 4.4% during the forecast t period to reach approximately USD 1,230 billion by 2024, according to a recent t report.

The textile industry has evolved greatly since the invention of the cotton gin in the 18th century. This lesson outlines the most recent textile trends around the globe and explores the growth of the industry. Textiles are products made from fiber, filaments, yarn, or thread, and can be technical or conventional depending on their intended use. Technical textiles are manufactured for a specific function. Examples include an oil filter or a diaper. Conventional textiles are made for aesthetics first, but can also be useful. Examples include jackets and shoes.

From a global perspective, the textile industry is an ever-growing market, with key competitors being China, the European Union, the United States, and India.

? INDIAN WOOD COATING INDUSTRY

Wood coatings are generally created by combining various layers of shellac, drying oil, lacquer, varnish, etc. where every layer is followed by sanding. Whereas, on the contrary, waterborne wood coatings are made from a wide range of resins which include acrylic, polyester, polyurethane, fluoropolymer, waterborne powder, etc. Water is added in these coatings to enable the resin to get dispersed easily. These coatings are applied on the wood surface to protect and enhance its appearance. The high-water content of these coatings makes them easy to apply and environment-friendly as well. The consistency and the composition of the waterborne coatings vary and different solvents can be added to it. These coatings are often applied on furniture items such as tables, chairs, shelves, decorative wooden items, etc.

The market for waterborne wood coatings is currently exhibiting a continuous growth. Catalyzed by growing urbanization in emerging economies across the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, there has been a significant rise in the demand of waterborne wood coatings. Growing urbanization has triggered a rise in the residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure, creating a positive impact on the demand of wooden products in these regions. Moreover, rising production of wooden artefacts and decorative items catalyzed by the growth of the global d?cor industry has also been driving the demand of these coatings. Additionally, waterborne wood coating offers numerous advantages compared to its substitutes. This includes robustness, stain resistance, corrosion resistance, flexibility, etc. Other factors driving the demand of waterborne wood coating include government regulations to reduce VOC (volatile organic compounds) emissions, product innovation, rising wood reuse, etc.

? GLOBAL WOOD COATING INDUSTRY

Wood Coating Market was valued at US$ 2.24 Bn. in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 3.43 Bn. by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.28% during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of f same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers s to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region registered a more than 47% value share in 2022 and expected to cater a significant growth by 2029. The government investments for the infrastructural development and initiatives towards housing schemes in economics such as

India, Vietnam and ASEAN countries among others, is expected to drive the wood coatings market in the region. In China, the demand for water-borne wood coatings is on increase owing to the new tax reform on VOC emissions.

2. OUR BUSINESS

Our Company offers a wide variety of products which consists of 108 textile printing ink products and 51 wood coating polymers products. Our Company has entered into an agreement with Silkflex Malaysia on October 01, 2016, for distribution and selling, the water-based textile printing inks products of Silkflex. We also entered into agreement with Silkflex Malaysia on October 01, 2019 for distribution and selling, the wood coating polymers products of Silkflex Malaysia. These agreements also give us the rights to use the brand name of Silkflex in India. Further, by virtue of Technology Transfer Agreement ("TTA") dated July 25, 2023, Silkflex Malaysia has permitted us to be the manufacturer of its products in India and agreed to provide full right, technology relating to products like Silkbond 35 and binder for table glue products. However, as on the date of this Report, our Company is in the process of setting up the manufacturing unit and has not started its production activities. We have been associated with Silkflex Malaysia since year 2016 and have over 7 years of business association with Silkflex Malaysia.

3. OUR COMPETITIVE STRENGTHS

We believe that the following competitive strengths have contributed to our business growth and will continue to drive our success.

1. ZDHC certified

Silkflex products are certified to ZDHC Confidence Level 3 (Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals). ZDHC aims to remove harmful chemicals from production and the supply chain to protect workers, consumers and the environment. Silkflex ensures that the products not only conform to the requirements of ZDHCs manufacturing restricted substances list but also to the strict manufacturing restricted substances list of global brands and retailers. Silkflex products are also accredited with Eco-Passport certificate issued by Oeko-Tex? and GOTS-version 7 (Global Organic Textile Standard) certificate.

2. Wide range of our products

Our product mix has evolved over the past several years as we have entered into new product categories. Our Company deals in large number of products and offers a wide range of printing ink products used in textiles & garments industry. We also offer wood coating products to the furniture industry. The wood coating products sourced by us have a unique class of water-based wood coatings. We believe that maintaining a variety of products in our business provides us with an opportunity to cater to diverse needs of different customer segment. Our products undergo quality check to ensure that any quality defects or product errors are rectified.

3. Location Advantage

Reducing cost of operation is something which our company has been focusing on since its inception. We sell our products in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat. As a cost-effective measure, we import the goods and stock the same in our respective branch offices and supply locally. Hence reducing the cost of transportation substantially without compromising on the quality of the material procured. It also ensures us a continuous supply of products.

4. Well established relationship with clients

Our company generates its revenue from domestic operations; it has trusted buyers who give repeated orders at frequent intervals. The repetition of orders is basically owing to the quality of the product we provide and also the healthy relationship we maintain. Visits with customers are kept regularly to understand their needs, concerns and address them personally. We understand that the textile & furniture industry is highly competitive and maintaining healthy relationship with our customers will help us to be in the competition.

5. Leveraging the experience of our Promoter and Directors

Our Promoters, Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Tushar Lalit Kumar Sanghavi and our Whole-Time Director, Mrs. Urmi Raj Mehta have 18 years and 3 years of experience in our industry. They play an instrumental role in the growth and success of our Company. The vision and growth strategies of our Company have been greatly influenced by their experience. Their expertise lies in business development, business strategy, product marketing, business planning, team management, sales management, entrepreneurship, strategic planning and competitive analysis. In order to meet the needs of the clients and deliver high yield, we have experienced team of employees in textile industries, marketing, and customer service, among other areas.

6. Strong Marketing Practices

The efficiency of the marketing and sales network is critical to the success of our Company. We produce distinctive marketing and advertising campaigns that generate high customer engagement. This marketing and campaigns include workshops, exhibitions and seminars including training programmes for product handling. To retain our customers and acquire new customers, our team having adequate experience and competencies, regularly interact with them through workshops, exhibitions, seminars and focus on gaining an insight into the additional needs of customers. Our technical team give technical demonstration to our customers on regular interval for new developing techniques & usage of products.

4. FACTORS AFFECTING OUR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Our results of operations and financial conditions are affected by numerous factors including the following:

1. Termination of our existing agreements with Silkflex Malaysia

2. Our ability to successfully implement our strategy, our growth and expansion, technological changes.

3. Fail to attract, retain and manage the transition of our management team and other skilled & unskilled employees;

4. Ability to respond to market changes;

5. Failure to comply with regulations prescribed by authorities of the jurisdictions in which we operate;

6. General economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate and in the local, regional and national economies;

7. Our ability to effectively manage a variety of business, legal, regulatory, economic, social and political risks associated with our operations;

8. Recession in the market;

9. Changes in laws and regulations relating to the industries in which we operate; 10. Our ability to meet our capital expenditure requirements; 11. Failure to adapt to the changing technology in our industry of operation may adversely affect our business and financial condition; 12. Failure to obtain any approvals, licenses, registrations and permits in a timely manner; 13. Changes in political and social conditions in India or in countries that we may enter, the monetary and interest rate policies of India and other countries, inflation, deflation, unanticipated turbulence in interest rates, equity prices or other rates or prices; 14. Occurrence of natural disasters or calamities affecting the areas in which we have operations; 15. Conflicts of interest with affiliated companies, the promoter group and other related parties; 16. The performance of the financial markets in India and globally; 17. Any adverse outcome in the legal proceedings in which we are involved; 18. Our ability to expand our geographical area of operation; 19. Concentration of ownership among our Promoters.

5. KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS:

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Current Ratio 0.96 1.37 Trade Receivables Turnover Ratio 15.00 20.57 Trade Payables Turnover Ratio 11.13 31.15 Net Profit Ratio 6.60% 1.87% Debt Equity Ratio 1.38 1.63 Debt Service Coverage Ratio 3.68 2.28 Return on Equity Ratio 32.05% 9.96% Net Capital Turnover Ratio -53.02 9.03 Return on Capital employed 52.18% 19.75%