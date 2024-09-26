Silkflex Polymers (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 24, 2024. Silkflex Polymers (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024) Silkflex Polymers (India) Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)