Silkflex Polymers (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.13
2.5
2.5
2.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.14
5.83
4.88
3.08
Net Worth
12.27
8.33
7.38
5.13
Minority Interest
Debt
16.86
13.55
9.94
6.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
29.13
21.88
17.32
11.25
Fixed Assets
12.23
4.02
3.46
2.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.64
1.4
1.13
1.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0
0.03
0.02
Networking Capital
15.16
16.42
12.66
6.97
Inventories
16.25
14.64
11.19
5.22
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.84
2.1
2.21
2.77
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.87
1.52
1.63
0.86
Sundry Creditors
-6.95
-1.2
-0.56
-0.53
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.85
-0.64
-1.81
-1.35
Cash
0.06
0.04
0.04
0.05
Total Assets
29.12
21.88
17.32
11.25
