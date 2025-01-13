iifl-logo-icon 1
Silkflex Polymers (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

74.1
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:13:28 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.13

2.5

2.5

2.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.14

5.83

4.88

3.08

Net Worth

12.27

8.33

7.38

5.13

Minority Interest

Debt

16.86

13.55

9.94

6.12

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

29.13

21.88

17.32

11.25

Fixed Assets

12.23

4.02

3.46

2.61

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.64

1.4

1.13

1.6

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0

0.03

0.02

Networking Capital

15.16

16.42

12.66

6.97

Inventories

16.25

14.64

11.19

5.22

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.84

2.1

2.21

2.77

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.87

1.52

1.63

0.86

Sundry Creditors

-6.95

-1.2

-0.56

-0.53

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.85

-0.64

-1.81

-1.35

Cash

0.06

0.04

0.04

0.05

Total Assets

29.12

21.88

17.32

11.25

